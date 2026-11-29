The Bearcats are searching for a new head football coach.

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported on Sunday that the program is firing head coach Scott Satterfield. He just finished 6-6 this regular season.

"Cincinnati has fired head coach Scott Satterfield," Hummer posted on X. "Satterfield is 21-28 in four years with the Bearcats, who have reached bowl eligibility in two straight seasons."

UPDATE: Cincinnati officially announced the firing and noted offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Nic Cardwell is taking over as interim head coach.

“I want to sincerely thank Scott and his family for everything they have given to the University of Cincinnati," UC AD John Cunningham said in a statement. "Scott represented our university with integrity, class and character. He led our program through the transition to the Big 12 Conference and delivered some memorable victories.

“At the University of Cincinnati, our standard is to compete for championships, and we have not met that standard over the last four years. We have a proud football tradition and a passionate fan base. We are all in on football and committed to building a program that competes for Big 12 championships and consistently contends for a spot in the College Football Playoff.”

The Bearcats never broke through the seven-win barrier in Satterfield's four years at the helm of the team and now pay him a $5.8 million buyout (according to ESPN's Pete Thamel) to cover his remaining contract buyout. That number will fall if Satterfield takes on a major coordinator or head coaching role next season and is paid out over the rest of the decade (not a lump sum).

He turned things around very well culturally after the clash of personalities on the 2023 team, but amassed just two wins in November and never contended for a Big 12 Championship game appearance late in a season. Cincinnati had the third-lowest projected roster cost this season according to NIL-NCAA.

A new head coach may be able to spark a bigger investment interest as Cincinnati can go any direction for the most important coaching hire in the athletic department. The Bearcats' defense had been a major issue over most of his campaigns (134th in defensive success rate allowed this season).

Satterfield had planned to coach the team through its bowl game and prepare for the next campaign, but his time in Cincinnati now comes to an end.

"I think for us, we should have a team meeting Monday," Satterfield said after the loss. "You go back in, and you wait and see kind of what the bowl situation looks like. Apparently, it's next Sunday, I guess, when all that comes out; championship weeks are coming up now for Big 12 championships, and then the bowls will be announced the following Sunday.

"So for us, we'll go in and have a lot of meetings and have a team meeting and assess where we're at, and obviously you start looking toward the portal-type stuff, which happens in January, and signing dates next Wednesday. So you're signing high school players next Wednesday. Excited about the guys we're going to sign, and then we'll take it from there."

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He discussed what went wrong to land at 6-6 this campaign following a 4-0 start.

"It's hard to go on the road in the Big 12, and particularly, when you're playing some of these teams that we've had to play on the road," Satterfield said. after the 42-10 BYU loss. "This team here is ranked. We had to go to Houston; that was a ranked team. tough situations there. The fact that we played five ranked teams in the Big 12, we were the only team to do that in the Big 12, and that's difficult in itself. Dinancially in the NIL market we're not where we want to be. We're improving that. We've got to get better in that. That certainly will help."

Satterfield finished with the 15th-best win rate of any UC coach. The search for the 22nd HC in team history now begins.

5.8m buyout per Pete Thamel



Here are details, just like the Wes Miller contract Cincinnati has all the stuff you wanna see here with payments spread out over 4 years and an offset clause pic.twitter.com/YyxFWcKbJE — The Bearcat Bunch (@bearcatbunch) November 29, 2026

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