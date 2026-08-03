Best Bets Today for August 3: Day 211 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year

July is behind us and we're now well into the second half of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year. We had a profitable weekend, finishing both Saturday and Sunday with a few extra dollars in our pocket. Let's keep that momentum going into this week.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$48.88)

Year-to-date: 360-378-12 (+$114.86)

August 3 Picks and Best Bets

$40: Cardinals vs. Yankees UNDER 8 (-114) via FanDuel

$40: Astros -124 vs. Blue Jays via FanDuel

$20: Kyle Tucker OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155) via DraftKings

Cardinals vs. Yankees Best Bet

Pick: $40 on UNDER 8 (-114)

Cam Schlittler, the American League Cy Young favorite, takes the mound of the New York Yankees tonight. He has a 10-6 record with a 2.04 ERA on the year. The Cardinals are rolling with Michael McGreevy, who has had a solid 2026 campaign with a 4-9 record and a 3.57 ERA.

Not only do we have a solid pitching matchup in this game, but this is also a matchup between two of the coldest offenses in baseball. The Yankees are 27th in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and the Cardinals are dead last in that metric in the same time frame with a wRC+ of 64.

All signs point to this being a low-scoring affair.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Best Bet

Pick: $40 on Astros -124

I've been betting against my Blue Jays a lot lately, and until the betting market starts pricing them at more fair odds, I'm going to continue to bet against them. This continues to be one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 29th in wRC+ over the past 30 days and averaging the fewest runs per game in the Majors at 3.92. I'm baffled as to why the Blue Jays continue to be priced as a competitive team despite having the worst offenses numbers in baseball.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Best Prop Bet

Pick: Kyle Tucker OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+155)

Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Chicago Cubs tonight, and I expect some regression from the left-handed pitcher. He has a 3.41 ERA on the year, but a 4.30 xERA and a .253 xBA tells me that he may not be pitching as well as his ERA indicates. To try to capitalize on some potential regression tonight, I'm going to bet on Kyle Tucker to record at least two total bases. The Dodgers' numbers have been better when facing lefties this season. His OPS improves from .675 against righties to .771 against lefties. Let's see if he can have a strong performance tonight.

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