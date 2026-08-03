bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for Monday's MLB and WNBA Games

The bet365 bonus code gets new users $150 in bonus bets on Aug. 3 — no code required. Bet $10 on any of Monday's MLB or WNBA matchups, including Dodgers-Cubs and Aces-Dream, and unlock this welcome offer through sportsbook promos at bet365.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for MLB & WNBA betting

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. No promo code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit, and place your first wager on a game like Dodgers-Cubs at Wrigley or the Aces-Dream matchup in Atlanta.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

The offer must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your account balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushes on Live In Game wagers, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

Say you place $10 on the Dodgers to win at Wrigley Field on Monday night. If Los Angeles wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets. If the Cubs pull off the upset, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the week's slate. That is the core appeal of this bonus code for bet365 offer — your first bet works either way.

New users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer. Note that this promotion is not available in Illinois. If you prefer a larger cushion, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the $150 bonus bets offer. Under that alternative, bet365 refunds your entire first bet in bonus bets — up to $1,000 — if your wager does not win. That option is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Monday's MLB & WNBA slate

Signing up and placing your first bet on Monday's action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a Monday MLB or WNBA market — such as Dodgers-Cubs, Blue Jays-Astros, or Aces-Dream — making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be available for seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch beyond Monday's MLB & WNBA games

Existing bet365 users have plenty of reasons to keep checking back throughout the week. The platform regularly rotates odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that can add value well beyond the welcome offer. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently to reflect the current schedule. Whether you are following the MLB pennant race into August or tracking the WNBA standings down the stretch, there is usually something worth a look.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.