Cincinnati Bearcats Football Loses 2027 Commitment From Three-Star Talent

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team lost one of its two 2027 football commits on Friday.

Three-star Northwest athlete Hezikiah Kelley is looking at other schools.

He committed in June but will seek a different home. According to 247Sports, he was the higher-rated recruit between him and Javarris Warner at 48th among athletes and 18th in the state.

The 6-2 wide receiver and defensive back was not ranked entering the season and has risen since then with other offers from Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, and Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is preparing for the 2026 Liberty Bowl against Navy on Jan. 2. They have flipped from 1.5-point betting favorites to 4.5-point betting underdogs as of this writing.

"You're not going to be doing the same things that you did throughout the season when you're facing this offense," Satterfield said on the bowl conference call last week. "You've got to do some different things. When you're preparing for this type of team. Have to change some of your habits. So, we will be carrying that (player bowl prep player) evaluation all over into January and February as we head into spring practice. I'm certainly trying to get better defensively, trying to create more havoc."

That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 2.

I wanted to thank the coaches at UC who recruited me. I have decided to decommit from UC at this time to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself! Excited to connect and build relationships with coaches!

- Thank you lord.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fBGvhgOavr — Hezikiahkelley (@Hezikiah1882284) December 12, 2025

