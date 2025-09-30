Scott Satterfield Updates Joe Royer, Dontay Corleone's Injury Statuses Ahead of Iowa State Matchup
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield was all smiles on Tuesday as Cincinnati tries to stack more wins this week following a 37-34 road victory over Kansas to move to 1-0 in the Big 12.
Satterfield got some great play out of Kamari Burns and Isaiah Rodgers as they filled in for the injured Dontay Corleone, but he'd love to get The Godfather back this week, and it sounds like he will.
He had the latest update on Corleone's ankle and an injury to Joe Royer that knocked the star tight end out of the game in the second half. Royer is fine and will practice on Tuesday, Corleone is carrying questionable status into this week as well.
"He's trending in the right direction. I think he was close last week," Satterfield said about Corleone. "I really thought he might have an opportunity last week. So, we'll see how this week goes with with him, but I do think he's very close to being able to play this week. Joe's good. He'll be ready to go. Yeah, he'll practice today and and be ready to go. I think probably the big, big question mark is going to be Dontay, but I think everybody else will be practicing today and and be ready to roll
Cincinnati is favored this week over a ranked opponent for the first time in the Satterfield era. They can really start dreaming big with a win over No. 14 Iowa State. Royer and Corleone trending towards playing is a massive development as Cincinnati tries to get all hands on deck for a winning push.
It all kicks off at noon ET on Saturday inside Nippert Stadium.
