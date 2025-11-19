UC Star Running Back Tawee Walker Ready to End College Home Career With A Bang Against BYU
CINCINNATI — Tawee Walker has had arguably his best college season in his lone run with the Bearcats this fall. The starting running back is ready to cap his home game at Cincinnati in style with a strong performance on Saturday night against BYU.
He's fresh off his first 100-yard game at UC and is averaging a healthy six yards per carry on the season as Cincinnati's lead rusher.
Walker told me what Saturday night will mean to him during his final home experience in college after playing at Oklahoma and Wisconsin before UC.
"It's gonna mean a lot. Love this team, love this program, a great program. They have a lot of history here. I'm just grateful to be a part of it," Walker noted after Tuesday's practice. "And it's just my journey playing with these guys. I know I've only been here for a season, but we've been through a lot. Been through winter workouts, summer workouts together.
"I feel like I've known these guys for multiple years, so I just can't wait to go out there and lay it on the line for them boys. And I know they'll do the same, especially with being a part of playing with Gavin (Gerhardt) and Dontay (Corleone), who've been here a while, kind of face of this program. I just really wanna spill it out for those guys, and they're gonna do the same for me. And I just can't wait to go to war with those guys one more time."
Walker figures to get another solid workload on Saturday as Cincinnati's most consistent rusher this season.
The game kicks off Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk