Cincinnati Bearcats Football Legends Discuss 2025 UC Athletics Hall of Fame Induction
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats football team is sending a trio of players into the James P. Kelly Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend, and they spoke with the media about the exciting journey to get here.
Tom Marvaso (1973-75, One of UC’s top five all-time punt returners.), Mike Mickens (2005-08, UC record 14 INTs) and Tony Pike (2004-09, 5,018 career passing yards and 49 TDs with a 16-3 record as UC's starter) are all going into the Hall of Fame tonight after great careers at UC.
“This Hall of Fame class represents the very best of Bearcats athletics,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a press release announcing the class this past August. “Tony Pike and Mike Mickens changed the trajectory of our football program and showed the country that Cincinnati could compete at the highest level.
"Meridy Glenn built a legacy in women’s soccer that still resonates today, while KB Sharp and Jessie Nevitt are among the greatest to ever step on our basketball and volleyball courts. And Tom Marvaso remains one of the most dynamic players in UC football history. Together, this group embodies what it means to be a Bearcat for life — talented, driven and forever connected to this university.”
Check out their comments on the big night below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk