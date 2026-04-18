Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds 2027 Quarterback Recruit to Commitment List

Cincinnati added a second 2027 commitment on the final day of Spring Football. College Park (Texas) quarterback Camden Hughes is headed to Cincinnati as their first quarterback commit in the 2027 class.

Hughes is not ranked on 247Sports at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. The gunslinger is Cincinnati's sixth commitment after passing over offers from schools like North Texas and Florida Atlantic.

Cincinnati first offered Hughes recently, and he took little time to commit as the Bearcats wrapped their 2026 spring work. Defensive tackle John Amofah Jr. also committed to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Head coach Scott Satterfield was pleased with how his team performed overall across the 15 practices in the past month.

"I thought we got some great action today out of everybody. We obviously played everybody," Satterfield said. "See how much we communicate, how we chase the football. This is something we go back and watch the film with. But I thought overall, it was a good day. Defense certainly won the last drill ... So, ultimately, I thought the 15 practices we didaccomplished our goal, putting in offense and defenses in with a lot of new players, a new scheme defensively, and I thought we stayed healthy throughout the spring. That's always fingers crossed. Can you go through spring and stay healthy? We were able to accomplish that as well."

He also dialed into how current UC quarterback JC French IV adjusted to a new team in his opening few months on campus.

"I was really impressed with JC. If you take the overall body of work, I thought he had an outstanding spring. Really high completion percentage throughout the spring, over 70%. I will take that. I thought he showed some maneuverability with his legs. I thought he did some really good things with that. You know, if you get to nitpicking him, there are a couple of plays that you'd like to have back. But I thought he had an outstanding spring, especially as a guy who had just come herelearning the offense from a lot of new players. So I'm really excited about what he'll be able to do leadership-wise this summer, coming out of a great 15 days."

Check out Hughes's top highlights here.

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