Scott Satterfield, JC French IV And More Assess 2026 Spring Football Following Final Session

The Bearcats are all wrapped up on 2026 Spring Football after the final session Saturday afternoon inside the Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility.

It was all supposed to happen in front of fans at Nippert Stadium, but the first big rain weather pattern in weeks threw those plans down the drain. Cincinnati will instead host fans at the stadium for a Fall Camp practice, likely sometime this August.

Scott Satterfield was pleased with his group's overall body of work during the past month of practices and discussed the final session after things wrapped up.

The Work Continues

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on during football practice at Sheakley Athletic Performance Center in Cincinnati on Dec. 18, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I thought we got some great action today out of everybody. We obviously played everybody," Satterfield said. "See how much we communicate, how we chase the football. This is something we go back and watch the film with. But I thought overall, it was a good day. Defense certainly won the last drill ... So, ultimately, I thought the 15 practices we did accomplished our goal, putting offenses and defenses in with a lot of new players, a new scheme defensively, and I thought we stayed healthy throughout the spring. That's always fingers crossed. Can you go through spring and stay healthy? We were able to accomplish that as well."

Cincinnati got to work with a few new quarterbacks, including new transfer JC French IV, who left no reason to think he won't be leading the Bearcats' offense this fall. It was a crash course with a basically brand-new receiving corps, and he got the gears in sync fast.

He and the rest of the Bearcats have plenty to prove, facing a tough schedule and long betting odds to win the Big 12 (80-1 on Fanduel Sportsbook, roughly 60-1 at most other shops).

"Just consistency, you know, not starting slow, starting fast, being a more vocal presence on offense," French said on what the next step is for him in the offense. "You know, you got to keep building as a quarterback. You can't take any steps back, just building that confidence in everybody else and growing belief in this offense."

Check out all of the comments from French, Satterfield, and more below:

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk