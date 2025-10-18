All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Commitment From 2027 Running Back

A second commitment in the class.

Russ Heltman

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a player’s jersey before the game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a player’s jersey before the game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC football added a second commitment in the Class of 2027 on Saturday. Unranked running back Javarris Warner out of Troup County (Georgia) is picking Cincinnati for his college home.

The junior is not ranked on a major service but holds 12 offers from schools like Florida State and Vanderbilt.

Check out his highlights here at 5-10, 175 pounds.

Cincinnati is hours away from battling the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road.

"Now, have an opportunity to go play Oklahoma State during their Homecoming." UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week. "I think we went there two years ago at night. This is one of the best Homecomings throughout the country. It's huge for them. So they'll be fired up. Everybody's going to be coming back. It'll be a big crowd, great atmosphere. All those things are always tough to go on the road, particularly at night. So it's still about us, how we prepare. It's all about this practice this afternoon and Wednesday, as we have throughout this week. Your preparation, your mindset, is to keep going out playing well, it doesn't matter who you're playing, so we know we'll get their best shot, and we've got to have a great week.”

The Bearcats are trying to get bowl eligible for the first time in three years, something Warner will try to help when he arrives as well.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting