Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands Commitment From 2027 Running Back
CINCINNATI — UC football added a second commitment in the Class of 2027 on Saturday. Unranked running back Javarris Warner out of Troup County (Georgia) is picking Cincinnati for his college home.
The junior is not ranked on a major service but holds 12 offers from schools like Florida State and Vanderbilt.
Check out his highlights here at 5-10, 175 pounds.
Cincinnati is hours away from battling the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road.
"Now, have an opportunity to go play Oklahoma State during their Homecoming." UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week. "I think we went there two years ago at night. This is one of the best Homecomings throughout the country. It's huge for them. So they'll be fired up. Everybody's going to be coming back. It'll be a big crowd, great atmosphere. All those things are always tough to go on the road, particularly at night. So it's still about us, how we prepare. It's all about this practice this afternoon and Wednesday, as we have throughout this week. Your preparation, your mindset, is to keep going out playing well, it doesn't matter who you're playing, so we know we'll get their best shot, and we've got to have a great week.”
The Bearcats are trying to get bowl eligible for the first time in three years, something Warner will try to help when he arrives as well.
