Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds 2027 Three-Star Defensive Tackle Commitment

Cincinnati inked a mid-spring game football commitment on Saturday. Three-star 2027 defensive tackle John Amofah Jr., out of Douglass (Georgia), is playing his college ball at Cincinnati, he announced on X.

According to 247Sports, Amofah is the 1,269th-ranked player nationally and 139th-best defensive tackle.

New Trench Talent

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the bench prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He held 11 offers from schools like Eastern Michigan and Toledo before landing at Cincinnati.

The 6-1, 275-pound talent was previously committed to Georgia State but has flipped to Cincinnati. The Bearcats offered him this past January.

It all comes amidst the spring work the current Bearcats are going through on Cincinnati's campus.

"Trying to see what guys can make plays, and what guys can't," Satterfield said after the team's second scrimmage. "We tell the guys, man, every time you step on the field, you're proving to us I have to play you; on the other side of that, you're proving to us that I can't play you. And so we're playing everybody. Whether you're a first-year freshman who just got here in January, or a guy who's been here for a long time. You've got to go out and prove yourself every day. And I think that's what we're looking to see ... putting the guys in a bunch of different situations and seeing how they react to it.

"We had several end-of-game scenarios today, and I thought the guys did really well with that. I think every time we're out here, we're learning something about our team, but I do think we got a good bunch of guys to work with, and guys that are getting better every day."

Veteran offensive lineman Taran Tyo is blocking up players like Amofah this spring.

"I've gotten a lot of collegiate snaps, like 2,500 now, so just getting a lot of snaps under my belt, I think it's good for me, especially, you know, moving to center," Tyo said recently. "Getting a lot of reps there during spring ball. I think it's really good, just because I can have that position flexibility if we need it in season."

Check out highlights from Amofah here.

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