Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star 2026 Forward Schedules Official Visit With Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Recruiting Roundup news keeps rolling this week as Cincinnati locked in an official hoops visit with four-star forward Jalan Wingfield out of Tri-Cities. UC just made his top eight schools to end July.
According to 247Sports, Wingfield is the 106th-ranked player nationally and 16th-best power forward overall. He is the son of former Cincinnati player Dontonio Wingfield.
Wingfield played for the Bearcats in the early 90s and averaged 16.0 points per game in the 1993-94 season while leading the team with nine rebounds per game. He also played four seasons in the NBA, with the Seattle Sonics and Portland Trail Blazers.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, the 6-8, 225-pound talent is visiting on Sept. 26
Wingfield is a semi-traditional forward who has a bevy of post moves and a slick jump shot. He boasts a solid frame to hog rebounds at the next level.
Flipping to football, Cincinnati offered four-star 2027 wide receiver Chad Willis out of St. Mary's (Michigan).
According to 247Sports, Willis is the 273rd-best player nationally and the 34th-best wide receiver. The 6-2, 185-pound talent holds 23 offers from schools like Duke and Kansas.
Check out his highlights here.
We close this rouindup with an unranked offer for 2027 offensive tackle Mason Wilt out of St. Clairsville (Ohio).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds 11 offers from schools like Florida State and NC State at 6-5, 295 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
