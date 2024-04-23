Report: Cincinnati's Matchup Revealed for Big East-Big 12 Battle

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2024 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per multiple sources.



Baylor at UConn

Kansas at Creighton

Butler at Houston

Marquette at Iowa St

Kansas St at SJU

Xavier at TCU

Cincy at Nova

BYU at PC

Ok St at SHU

Gtown at WVU

DePaul at TTUhttps://t.co/DzJ58tVzS8