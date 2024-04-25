Three-Star 2025 Athlete Brock Driver Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Game Visit
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have had many visitors recently including 2025 three-star Brock Driver.
Driver is a three-star athlete/linebacker according to 247Sports (1,102nd nationally, 104th athlete). He is from Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky.
“The visit was really fun,” the talented linebacker stated to Bearcats Talk. “Got to go up with my coach and a teammate. We got up early and walked around the city some and the vibes from the city were awesome. I’d imagine it gets a lot more amped on game day. It was cool seeing some of their alums at the game too.
“It had a family feel to it. I noticed how all the players seemed really close with the coaches. It was fun getting to see the defense fly around. They got after the ball and played really aggressively.”
Driver had the chance to connect with some of the staff on his trip to Cincinnati.
“I talked to Coach (Nate) Fuqua and got to meet the LBs coach at the end of the game. Coach Fuqua showed us around after the game which was really cool. I also got to meet Antwan Peek which was cool hearing him talk about his old school.”
There was a specific player that the Kentucky athlete watched a lot during his time of evaluation.
“I watched Jack Dingle a lot. Knowing he’s a KY born and raised as well who plays LB, I wanted to see his game. He flew around and made a lot of plays, something I feel like I do every time I take the field.”
The atmosphere is something that most athletes note on their visits. Driver did just that.
“The atmosphere was awesome. Meeting a couple of alums on the field after was awesome. It was really cool Sauce Gardner came in for the game. The fact he’d come in for a spring game shows you how much the program means for past players.”
“It was an awesome visit and I had a good time. Was for sure impactful. I’m going to come down for one of their camp dates to compete in front of the coaches.”
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers
2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati
2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit
Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game
Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game
Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones
Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event
Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List
Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision
Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools
Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania
Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season
2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved
Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer
Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal
Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season
Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates
2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter:
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: