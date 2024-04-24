All Bearcats

Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Adrian Holley Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Recruitment

Adrian Holley catches up with Bearcats Talk.

Caleb Sisk

TUNNEL HILL — Cincinnati has been actively recruiting 2025 edge rusher Adrian Holley.

Holley is a three-star edge rusher according to 247Sports (1,192nd nationally, 85th among edge rushers) from Michigan City High School in Michigan City, Indiana.

“My recruitment with UC has been amazing man I’ve loved every single second of it man. From the recruiting analysts and interns to the head coach top to bottom I have loved it entirely. Coach Walt (Stewart). He was a player himself and is super knowledgeable about the game moreover he is relatable. Genuinely a great guy to be around and will develop people like no other.”

He has plans to make an official visit.

“I want to before official visit season if I can but if not I get to see my people May 31st through the 2nd! It’s between 1-2 for them as well it’s a super tight race it’s realistically interchangeable between my top 3 of Kansas, Cincinnati, and Minnesota.”

Published
Caleb Sisk

