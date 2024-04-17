Three-Star 2026 QB Brock Bradley: 'Cincinnati Really Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Me'
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have been actively targeting a specific 2026 quarterback, Brock Bradley.
Bradley is a three-star quarterback from Rivals and is ranked No. 18 in the state of Alabama as he goes to Spain Park High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
The 6-foot-1 quarterback was impressed with his UC visit.
“The visit was great. Cincinnati really rolled out the red carpet for me… I saw just about everywhere on campus and met with just about every coach. The three coaches that stood out to me the most were Coach Satterfield, Coach Thomas, and Coach Palazeti,” Bradley stated to Bearcats Talk.
“Coach Satt was just a great guy to talk to. Me and my dad really liked him and his philosophy. Coach Thomas has been great throughout the whole process. He was on me early and he’s the main coach recruiting me. We have a great connection and talk just about every week. I really liked the strength coach, Coach Palazeti as well. I could tell he did a great job in the weight room and took it very seriously. I like that a lot.”
He stated what makes Cincinnati unique as well.
“Honestly, the thing that makes Cincy unique is the urban feel and the great people,” Bradley concluded.
-----
