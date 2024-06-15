Clemson Baseball Lands Top Indiana State Outfielder in Transfer Portal
The hard work Dominic Listi has put in the past four years has paid off, as the former Indiana State outfielder announced on social media that he would transfer to play for Clemson Baseball next year.
It’s a long road for the fifth-year college player, who started his career in Division III.
In one year with the Sycamores he made quite the impression. He was one of three Sycamores named to the Lexington Regional All-Tournament Team as he went 4-for-5 with a run scored in the elimination game against Western Michigan and added an RBI and run scored against Illinois. He also picked up his third stolen base of the season in the regional final against Kentucky.
He batted .324 and earned second-team All-MVC honors, as he also scored 57 runs, slammed 14 doubles and drew 34 walks. He also hits by a pitch 25 times and had a .464 on-base percentage.
Before Indiana State, he played from 2020-23 with North Central College in Napierville, Ill., a Division III school better known for its recent national championships in football.
After playing just seven games in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down college athletics, Listi went to work. In 2021 he batted .324 with 46 runs, seven doubles, 10 triples and three home runs. He broke the program’s single-season triples record and tied for the Division III lead in the category. He was First Team All-CCIW and D3baseball.com Second Team All-Central Region.
In 2022 he led North Central in in batting average (.374), hits (71), runs (73), total bases (111), walks (40), and on-base percentage (.500) and set the program’s single-season runs record. He was again First Team All-CCIW and was also named D3baseball.com First Team All-Region.
In his last season with the Cardinals he led the team in runs (40), hits (57), and walks (24) while batting .375 with 20 RBIs, nine doubles, and three runs.
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they lost to Florida in a Super Regional and denied the Tigers a chance to return to Omaha for the first time since 2010.