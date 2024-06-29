Clemson Baseball Loses Impact Freshman to Transfer Portal
Nolan Nawrocki has reportedly opted for the transfer portal, per On3.com and other outlets, putting a potential piece of next year’s Clemson baseball team in line for a new school.
Even if he is in the transfer portal, he can return. But by putting his name in the portal, the Rockville Center, N.Y., native can shop -- and he might find suitors.
After redshirting in 2023, he moved into a part-time starting role in Clemson’s infield, and his play may have led to a full-time job in 2025.
He started 34 of the 36 games in which he played, with a .264 batting average, a .352 on-base percentage and a .400 slugging percentage. He had five doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI.
Even though he redshirted in 2023, he found a spot last summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, where he drew attention after he was named to the NECBL All-Star Game. He batted .310 with six doubles, a homer, 13 RBIs, 30 runs and 18 steals in 33 games.
He played in one game in Clemson’s Super Regional loss to Florida, where he went 0-for-4. His bat had a bit of a downturn late in the season, as he had one hit in his final five games, leaving him 1-for-15 down the stretch.
Still, Nawrocki helped Clemson go 44-16, win the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claim the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.
His reported decision came on the heels of former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow announcing that he was transferring to Florida, the team that vanquished the Tigers in two games. Like Nawrocki, Barlow was a player the Tigers were hoping could become a full-time starter in 2025.
That isn’t to say the Tigers haven’t been busy replenishing their roster through the transfer portal. Clemson has added both infield and outfield talent in the past couple of weeks.
In the outfield, the Tigers secured a commitment from Indiana State outfielder Dominic Listi, an All-MVC selection who batted .324 last season. Before ISU he played three seasons at the Division III level at North Central (IL).
In the infield, the Tigers poached a pair of the Big Ten’s top freshmen.
Michigan infielder Collin Priest is heading to the Tigers after he slashed .279/.445/.578 and hit a Wolverines freshman record 11 home runs. He also earned All-Big Ten Freshman.
Purdue’s Luke Gaffney may end up being the bigger get. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year set six Boilermaker freshman records after he slashed .349/.437/.628 with 13 home runs and 65 RBI.