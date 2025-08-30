Mets' Jonah Tong and His Mother Both Had Memorable MLB Debuts
Jonah Tong made his major league debut on Friday night starting for the Mets against the Marlins at Citi Field. Tong went five innings, gave up six hits and just one earned run and left with the home team leading 12-4.
Tong finished his night by striking out his sixth batter on a very questionable call, but no one in Queens—including home plate umpire Andy Fletcher—seemed to care that his final pitch was low. All that really mattered was that the Mets got to put another maple leaf K up on the scoreboard.
And no one was more excited after that final strikeout than Tong, who walked off the mound screaming. Except maybe his mom who cheered, hid her face in her hands and whistled to show her support from the stands.
Tong's parents, Alex and Karen, were interviewed earlier in the game and they seem awesome. Mom talked about what it was like watching her son pitch, told the story of how Jonah kept working on his craft during the pandemic in Canada and was also startled by a foul ball as she spoke.
On Thursday, Tong told reporters about the experience of telling his mother he had been called up, and said that he had held it together until she told him to "get out." Then he cried for an hour.
If the Mets can make a run and Tong can be a part of it, this seems like a family that New York (and the internet) might really enjoy getting to know better. Friday night was certainly a quality start.