Clemson Tigers Baseball Wins Latest ACC Series over Louisville Cardinals
The Clemson Tigers baseball team, now No. 2 in the country, claimed a series victory even with Saturday’s 8-6, 12-inning loss on Saturday to the Louisville Cardinals.
Clemson (35-7, 13-5 in ACC) has now won every series in ACC play so far, taking two out of three from Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Louisville. The Tigers swept California on their first west coast trip two weeks ago.
The series was filled with dramatics, not the least of which was Saturday’s finale. Louisville (28-11, 10-8) took the lead in the 12th inning on a two-run home run by Tague Davis. The Tigers were unable to answer in the bottom of the frame.
Clemson had plenty of power in the game, as Cam Cannarella belted a two-run home run in the first inning and later made an incredible catch at the center field wall to rob the Cardinals of a home run.
Josh Paino hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to help the Tigers tie the game after they had fallen behind the Cardinals after a Collin Mowry bloop single.
The Cardinals and Tigers traded runs in the 10th inning before Davis’ go-ahead home run.
Louisville’s Jake Schweitzer (2-0) earned the win, while Clemson’s Justin LeGuernic (0-3) suffered the loss. Tigers reliever B.J. Bailey tossed a career-high 7.0 innings in relief.
Clemson won the first two games, with both games decided by a run. The Tigers won the first game, 7-6, with a go-ahead, three-run home run by Jack Crighton in the seventh inning. That dinger game in his 100th career game with the Tigers.
Collin Priest had his eighth home run of the season early in the contest.
Jacob McGovern (2-0) pitched just one inning in relief for Clemson, but it was enough to take the victory and set up Lucas Mahlstedt to record his 13th save of the year.
The second game was highlighted by Clemson sophomore Drew Titsworth’s first career start, as he pitched six scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory. Titsworth (4-0) allowed just three hits and struck out three. He walked none. Mahlstedt pitched the ninth inning to record his 14th save.
The Tigers squeezed out two runs, the first coming on Jacob Jarrell’s 10th homer of the year in the fifth inning. Clemson went ahead for good in the seventh on an RBI double by Luke Gaffney.
The Tigers are hosting Georgia for a mid-week game on Tuesday at 8 p.m. before starting a three-game series at NC State on Thursday, with games set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.