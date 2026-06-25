Clemson Baseball Scheduled to Kick Off 2027 Season in Texas

Clemson Baseball's 2026 season was one to forget, to say the least. After hosting their own regional the year prior, the Tigers finished 31-26 on the season, losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the ACC Tournament and consequently missing the NCAA Tournament.

Now, they're looking to get that 2025 spark back, which starts with opening their season in Arlington, Texas, for the Shriners Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers.

Other teams that will participate include: Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU and another ACC program in Virginia.

THE SHOWDOWN RETURNS TO ARLINGTON💥



The Shriners Children's College Showdown is headed back to Globe Life Field in 2027, bringing another powerhouse lineup to the Lone Star State.



We're proud to host these programs at Globe Life Field and continue supporting a cause that's… pic.twitter.com/8o5puNnEax — College Baseball at Globe Life Field (@CBS_Arlington) June 23, 2026

As mentioned, the last time we saw Clemson play in Arlington was during the 2024-25 season, where they faced Oklahoma State, Arizona and Ole Miss throughout the three-day weekend event.

The first contest against the Cowboys went down to the wire, as Clemson was down 5-4 heading into the seventh inning. However, thanks to former players Dominic Listi and Josh Paino, the Tigers left the inning up 6-5 and never let that lead go.

The following day, the Tigers dominated the Wildcats, taking an early 7-1 lead. While the bats got cold for the next six innings, the pitching staff dominated, with former Tiger Ethan Darden and Drew Titsworth combining for seven strikeouts and just four hits against 26 batters. Once the ninth inning hit, the bats got hot again, notching eight more scores and winning 16-5.

Unfortunately, Clemson cooled off against Ole Miss on the final day of the event, as left-handed pitcher Justin LeGuernic allowed seven earned runs within the first two innings. While the offense tried its best to get the Tigers back in the game, it wouldn't be enough as the Rebels run-ruled the ACC program in seven innings, winning 15-5.

While we're still at the beginning of the offseason — and the transfer portal remains open — it's unclear what the team will look like by next year. However, we can say that it'll be a much different team from last season, let alone the last time the Tigers played in Texas.

As it stands, nine players have departed via the transfer portal, including LHP Noah Samol (Austin Peay), C/OF Nate Savoie (Texas A&M), 3B Jay Dillard (Austin Peay), RHP Peyton Miller (USF), CF Bryce Clavon (Penn State), INF/DH Collin Priest (UCF), 3B Jason Fultz Jr. and LHP Talan Bell (UCF).

The seven transfers who will join Clemson next season include: C/OF Bennett Edwards (Georgia Southern), SS Isaac Incinelli (St. Johns River State College), RHP Landon White (Bryant), 3B Troy Sudbrook (Toledo), CF Jamie Daly (Davidson), LHP Jackson Miller (Bowling Green) and RHP Kailen Hackmann (UMBC).

The Shriners Children's College Showdown is set to begin on February 19, 2027 and will wrap up on February 21.