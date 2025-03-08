Surprising Clemson Tigers Trio Leading Offense Through Early Stretch
The Clemson Tigers have been living up to expectations so far with a 12-1 record through the first 13 games, but may not be doing it the way people expected.
Going into the year, it was players like star outfielders Cam Cannarella and transfer first baseman Luke Gaffney who were expected to carry the load.
Despite them not having dominant starts to the season, others have been effective and stepped up to lead this offensive unit.
OF Dominic Listi
Listi, a grad senior, was a solid player last year for the Indiana State Sycamores. It isn't necessarily a huge surprise to see him playing well, but it is nice to see him make the jump so quickly.
Through the first 13 games, he leads the Tigers in batting average, on-base percentage, hits, RBI, walks drawn, runs scored and even hit by pitches (of which he has six already).
It is hard to ask much more out of a transfer than that to start the year.
He has been as consistent at the plate as anyone in the country, and looks to be the exact type of player that Clemson needed to break out with their other stars in a slump.
Of course, for Cannarella, a slump still means a .282/.451/.436 slash line.
The only thing Listi could bring more of is a bit more pop to his bat since he has yet to hit more than a double this season.
2B Jarren Purify
Purify is just a sophomore, but it is incredible to see the jump he has made from his freshman campaign.
Last year, the second baseman had a .248/.345/.358 slash line. He struck out a ton and didn't draw many walks. His wRC+ was all the way down to just 61.
Through 12 games, his wRC+ is now at 132 and he has been one of the team's most well-rounded players.
He has a .400/.479/.714 slash line thanks to seven of his 14 hits going for extra bases. He has two triples and a home run. His speed has translated to the basepaths with a team-leading eight steals.
INF Tryston McCladdie
McCladdie is someone who is still fighting for an everyday spot, and it is getting hard to keep him from it.
He is a another sophomore who has had a much better start to the year than his freshman campaign.
The infielder has a .321/.444/.500 slash line with four stolen bases, behind just Purify.