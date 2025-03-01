Clemson Tigers Baseball Clinches Annual Palmetto Series Against South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers clinched their annual baseball series with the South Carolina Gamecocks, winning Game 2 of the series, 5-1, on Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
The Tigers won the first game, 5-3, in Clemson on Friday night. The Gamecocks will host the final contest on Sunday in Columbia, S.C., at 5 p.m.
Clemson (9-1) and South Carolina (9-2) were playing at a neutral site and the Tigers handed the Gamecocks their second loss of the season.
The Tigers were the visiting team and received a standout performance from starting pitcher Ethan Darden (2-0). He went seven innings and gave up just three hits and no runs. He struck out six and walked two as he threw 89 pitches, including 59 strikes. He dropped his season ERA to 1.06.
Darden handed the ball to Drew Titsworth, who threw the final two innings and claimed his second save of the season. He allowed two hits and the Gamecocks’ only run, a solo home run by Ethan Petry in the eighth inning.
That shot trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 2-0 going into the ninth inning before Clemson put three runs on the board against Gamecocks reliever Parker Marlatt.
Luke Gaffney opened the ninth with a single for Clemson. After Collin Priest walked, Tryston McCladdie came in to pinch-run for Priest. Jacob Jarrell then singled to left-center field to score Gaffney. Tristan Bissetta then hit a sacrifice fly, which scored McCladdie.
After Jarrell advanced to second on a passed ball, Jarren Purify brought him home on a double to make it 5-1.
South Carolina left-hander Jake McCoy (1-1) kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until the sixth inning, which was his final inning of the game. He allowed three hits, two runs and two walks while striking out 12.
In the sixth, Clemson’s Dominic Listi opened the inning with a walk. Josh Paino put down a perfect sacrifice bunt that advanced Listi to second base. Cam Cannarella doubled home Listi to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Gaffney followed with a tapper in front of the catcher, which led to a groundout but moved Cannarella to third base. The ground ball pulled the catcher far enough away from the plate to allow Cannarella to score on the throw to first base.
The Tigers get right back to work next week with a Tuesday trip to USC Upstate, a Wednesday game at home against Presbyterian and a three-game series with Davidson that starts on Friday.