Clemson Among Programs Pursuing Four-Star Georgia Shooting Guard

With the NCAA's initial contact period for the 2028 class now open for over a week, another name has sparked Clemson's interest, with the program recently reaching out.

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that shooting guard Bryson Jatta has heard from the Tigers since the initial contact period began, as first reported by Recruits Zone.

Other programs that have shown interest include: West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Xavier, Georgia State, Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, both of which have already offered.

Jatta is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 18 overall player at his position, the No. 29 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to ESPN rankings.

INFO: 2028 four-star prospect Bryson Jatta (@BrysonJatta1 ) tells @recruitszone he’s heard from these schools since the initial contact period began:



Kennesaw State (offer)

Jacksonville State (offer)

Georgia Tech

Xavier

Tennessee Tech

Georgia State

Clemson

West Virginia pic.twitter.com/2vT82LwQvS — Recruits Zone (Blake Smith) (@recruitszone) June 22, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard has been a name to know since he first stepped on the high school hardwood.

As a freshman at Hillgrove (Ga.) in 2024, Jatta put up averages of 16.7 points, 6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He earned his first Division I offer from Kennesaw State mid-season and racked up multiple accolades for his performance, including: GHSA 6A Freshman of the Year, First-team All-Region and a MaxPreps Freshman All-American Honorable Mention.

Following the season's end, Jatta continued to impress through summer camps and on the AAU circuit. While playing for A.O.T. of the Nike EYBL Circuit, he averaged 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The work put in over the summer led to him adding two more offers from Georgia State and Georgia Tech ahead of his sophomore year.

Though his scoring dipped in his sophomore campaign, he developed into a more complete player, averaging 15.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals while guiding the program to just its second-ever GHSA Final Four appearance. The Hawks finished as the No. 8 team in the state, with a 23-8 overall record.

He earned First-team All Region, All-Cobb County First-team and GHSA 6A All-State Honors for his performance.

Similar to the prior summer, Jatta has continued to put in work on the AAU Circuit, averaging 14.8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals for A.O.T. in Session I (Atlanta). Nearly a month later, he was mentioned as a 16U standout after averaging 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals for the Georgia Stars during Session II (Memphis).