Clemson Basketball Adds Veteran Forward in Transfer Portal

It’s been a few weeks since Clemson basketball’s last pickup through the transfer portal, but head coach Brad Brownell added his fourth transfer of the cycle on Monday.

San Francisco forward David Fuchs announced his commitment to the Tigers to begin the week, locking in a big man whom Clemson has been linked to for over three weeks. He is expected to have one year remaining for the program.

BREAKING: San Francisco transfer forward David Fuchs has committed to Clemson🐅https://t.co/wV7QMTUBjo pic.twitter.com/cmu7JRwCHa — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 18, 2026

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward was the WCC Newcomer of the Year this past season, finishing his junior season with 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists a contest for the Dons. He was one of the conference’s best rebounders, being third in the WCC in that statistic. Fuchs also tallied eight double-doubles throughout the season.

The numbers were enough to have him to pick up a All-WCC Second Team honor at the end of this season, capping off a strong first transfer season.

Fuchs originally came from Rhode Island, spending two seasons with the Rams and seeing ample time in both seasons. He started in 25 of 29 total games in his true freshman season, but didn’t start in any game the following season to look for something new after the 2024-25 season.

Now, two seasons later, the Austrian reaches a Power Four conference and will play an important role down low for the Tigers next season.

On3 has Fuchs as a top 100 forward in the cycle, being a three-star transfer prospect. However, if anybody can do more with less, it’s Brownell and Clemson.

Fuchs should see plenty of time for the Tigers in his final season of college basketball. Clemson saw much of its frontcourt lost due to eligibility, losing key players like RJ Godfrey and Nick Davidson. Starting center Carter Welling is back, but he suffered a torn ACL in March and should be missing the beginning of the season.

Clemson added Sanford forward Dylan Faulkner as well to boost the frontcourt, having two bruising forwards who can get to the glass and get rebounds on the defensive end.

The Tigers also added Notre Dame sharpshooter Cole Certa to open their efforts in the portal two weeks ago. Most recently, TCU wing Liutauras Lelevicius, added more length to the group for Clemson.

Now, only one roster spot remains open for Brownell, if he decides to use it. Clemson gets another big man with experience at multiple mid-majors, and the Tigers’ portal efforts are nearly done. Expect Clemson to be able to compete for Brownell’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance with another quality pickup in Fuchs.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the rest of Clemson's portal efforts with our transfer portal tracker.