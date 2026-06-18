Clemson, Brad Brownell Express Interest in Three-Star Combo Guard
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With the NCAA's initial contact period kicking off June 15, both Clemson Football and Basketball have wasted no time reaching out to 2028 prospects, with offers already going out. Today, though, we're focusing the spotlight on basketball.
On Wednesday night, it was announced that Clemson had reached out to combo guard Maurice Carter II shortly after the period began, as first reported by Recruits Zone.
Other schools he's heard from so far include: Nebraska, Kentucky, Michigan State, Florida State, Butler, UCSB, New Mexico, UCSD, Seattle, Eastern Washington, and UNLV, which pulled the trigger on an offer.
Carter is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 171 overall player, the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Arizona, according to the Rivals Industry.
The 6-foot guard attends Willow Canyon in Surprise, Arizona, and has been a standout player on the hardwood since his middle school days.
Before making his high school debut, Carter stood out for Willow Canyon's summer hoops team, averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3 steals per game.
Additionally, he turned heads on the AAU circuit while playing for Arizona Unity in both the Nike EYBL and Adidas 3SSB circuits. Carter earned Junior 3SSB Championships All-Tournament First Team honors and took home Made Hoops West Circuit MVP en route to a championship win, which was the program's fourth consecutive one at the time.
That momentum carried right into his freshman season, where he averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game across 27 games.
Following his debut campaign, he earned his first Division I offer from Cal. He continued to work throughout the summer for Arizona Unity, even being labeled as a standout following the 2025 Nike E15 Peach Jam in North August, South Carolina.
During this past season, Carter increased his production across the board, averaging 21 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game while leading the Wildcats to the 5A AIA Playoff Semifinals, where they'd fall to Central, 67-66.
Most recently, he's maintained his dominance while playing for the Compton Magic of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, averaging 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across eight contests.
Carter's outstanding sophomore season has led to six more offers since February, including LSU, Jackson State, Nevada, High Point, Fresno State, and, as mentioned, UNLV.
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Angelo Feliberty is a Sports Communication major who got his start with The Tiger newspaper at Clemson University starting as a contributor and working his way up to senior reporter covering multiple sports for the Clemson Tigers. A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feliberty was a three-year letterman in track at Myrtle Beach High School.Follow felibertyangelo