Former Clemson Forward Lands on Boston Celtics Summer League Roster

Yesterday, it was announced that three former Clemson Tigers will participate in the annual NBA Summer League, including Chase Hunter (Golden State Warriors), Ian Schieffelin (Miami Heat) and Jestin Porter (Memphis Grizzlies). Now, another has joined that group.

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that former Clemson forward Chauncey Wiggins signed a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Wiggins played his first three years of college in Tigertown before transferring to Florida State ahead of his senior season in 2025.

SIGNED ‼️



Chauncey Wiggins has inked a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics. #NoleFamily | #Connected 🍢 pic.twitter.com/YnqNIVUnBx — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 29, 2026

As mentioned, Wiggins began his career with the Tigers back in 2022 following a successful high school career at Grayson (Ga.) that left him ranked as a three-star prospect and a top-200 player nationally.

He didn't play as much in his true freshman season, logging just 8.9 minutes per game while sitting behind NBA-caliber forwards in P.J. Hall and Hunter Tyson, as well as second-year players Ian Schieffelin and Ben Middlebrooks.

The departures of Tyson, who left for the NBA, and Middlebrooks, who transferred to NC State for his final two years, left a hole for Wiggins to fill in as a sophomore — and that he did.

In the 2023 season, Wiggins' numbers went up across the board, as he averaged 5.4 points and 2.1 rebounds on 44/35/71 shooting splits across 36 games (18 starts). He didn't exactly jump off the stat sheet, but the stretch-four potential was clearly there heading into 2024. He just needed to add consistency and some weight to make a bigger impact in the paint, whether through scoring or rebounding.

Ahead of his junior season, expectations were semi-high for the first-year starter. He started well, averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game throughout non-conference play; however, inconsistency, foul trouble and the lack of interior presence negated him in ACC play.

Wiggins went on to be benched in the latter half of in-conference play, and by season's end, he finished with averages of 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on 44/37/81 shooting splits across 34 contests (26 starts).

Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-10 forward sought out new scenery and entered the transfer portal alongside multiple other teammates. Soon after, he announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles.

The shift ultimately proved to be the right move for Wiggins as he started 30-of-32 games and averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 48/39/85 shooting splits. While the Seminoles fell short of the NCAA Tournament, the senior still helped them to their best season since 2020, finishing 18-15 overall.

Wiggins and the Celtics open their slate on Friday, July 10, against the Toronto Raptors at 9:00 p.m. EST, with the game streaming live on ESPN.