Former Clemson Standout Chase Hunter Returns to NBA Summer League

It's been over a year since Chase Hunter departed from Clemson Basketball after a successful six-year career with the program. While he wasn't drafted in 2025, he has remained determined to make the NBA.

On Monday morning, it was announced that Hunter will be joining the Golden State Warriors' Summer League team, per Clemson Men's Basketball. He is the third reported former player set to join the league, alongside Jestin Porter of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ian Schieffelin of the Miami Heat.

Chase Hunter joining the Golden State Warriors for 2026 NBA Summer League! pic.twitter.com/Ia7nJLHDAb — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) June 29, 2026

As mentioned, Hunter initially went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft following his final season with the Tigers, where he averaged 16.5 points, 3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/41/87 shooting splits.

While his undrafted status was most likely due to his height, age and injury history, plenty of teams still saw potential in the then 24-year-old, as the New Orleans Pelicans picked him up ahead of Summer League. He struggled in limited playing time, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds on 20/30/75 shooting splits across five contests.

However, the organization still decided to sign him to an Exhibit 10 contract in early October, a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA training camp minimum deal. He was waived by the team just five days later in an effort to secure his G-League rights, which they did.

By the end of the month, he was allocated to the Birmingham Squadron — the Pelicans' G-League affiliate — where he played out the entire season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.6 points, 2 assists and 1.7 rebounds on 38/32/91 splits across 45 games.

While there were certainly ups and downs throughout his first year at the highest level, Clemson fans know what the former First-team All-ACC guard is capable of, as he ranks top-three in program history in points and top-six in both three-pointers and assists. Not to mention, he's already dealt with adversity in his career via injuries, which ultimately led him to finishing first in games and minutes played in program history.

As far as what the schedule looks like, the 2026 NBA Summer League tips off July 9 and runs through the 19th. Hunter and the Warriors open their slate that same day against the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. EST, with the game streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.