How to Watch Clemson Basketball vs. Georgetown, TV, Betting

Clemson men’s basketball will face its toughest task of the season so far, hosting the Georgetown Hoyas on Friday night with hopes to move to 4-0 on the season.

Head coach Brad Brownell faces the Hoyas last season, a loss in Washington D.C., to a physical opponent that Clemson couldn’t get going against to drop its first game of the season. Now, he will have the home crowd on his side with hopes to pick up a significant win that could mean a lot going down the stretch of the year.

However, it’s against a team that has caught fire early this season.

“We can’t keep giving up this many threes and giving up these kind of percentages and expect to beat teams that are big and strong and physical,” he said.

The Tigers are coming off of a win over North Dakota, one that had them outscored the Fighting Hawks by 17 in the second half to come out with the double-digit victory. However, there were scares entering halftime with a two-point deficit.

Clemson only played eight players in its rotation, and there will be a similar rotation entering Friday’s contest. Brownell sees it as a weakness.

“Our lack of depth is hurting us because it’s hard for us to be disruptive,” he said on Monday. “We got guys we don’t want fouling. We can’t get as extended. It makes it harder.”

Georgetown is another undefeated team to start the season, most notably taking down Maryland by 12 last weekend in a game that was a toss-up between both schools. The Hoyas put down 50% of their three-pointers in the win, making them a dangerous group from all aspects of the court.

That starts with a former ACC guard, Jaland Lowe, who played at PItt in his first two seasons and saw Clemson in each of his first two seasons. Lowe recorded double-digit points in two of the three contests before heading to Kentucky last season.

Head coach Ed Cooley’s group, typical with his teams in the nation’s capital and at Providence previously, are a physical team. Clemson expects a full 40-minute fight on Saturday, and if the Tigers prevail, it’s a helpful win that will help give the team momentum heading to Maui in under two weeks for the Maui Invitational.

Although it’s not the roster that Brownell has wanted, due to eligibility, injuries and players still needing to grow, it will have to be enough at home to take down the Big East squad.

Georgetown Hoyas (3-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (3-0): Everything You Need to Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU or ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Beth Mowins

Analyst: Debbie Antonelli

Listen: Clemson Athetic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite to beat Georgetown at home on Friday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 148.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson and Georgetown have only played twice, and the Hoyas have won both. This matchup is the second of a home-and-home series that began last season. The Hoyas gave the Tigers their first loss of the season, winning 79-74 in the nation’s capital.