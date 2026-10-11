Why Clemson Basketball Considers Itself 'A Bunch of Underdogs' Entering 2026-27 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every year, the ACC typically puts Clemson men’s basketball lower than expected in its preseason standings. Nearly every season, the Tigers exceed those expectations.

2026-27 is no different.

Head coach Brad Brownell has seen the injury bug take over his group throughout the summer, but he has slowly gotten each player back, which will go into the season. However, it’s a group that currently has untapped potential, due to currently missing some of those starters.

“I think I'm very optimistic on our talent level and what we have the ability to do, but we've got to put it all together and get together out there on the court together to do it,” he said at the ACC Tipoff on Wednesday.

One of the reasons for the belief is the key returners the Tigers have. Guard Ace Buckner and center Carter Welling were the two who joined Brownell in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, and it’s a different type of process compared to the one that they had to face last year with one returning player.

Despite the setback from the injuries, more players know Brownell’s system.

“I think it’s a lot easier this year because you already have coin in the bank,” Welling said. “Some of the guys, they know you, they know what to expect.”

The Tigers aren’t going to be that slow-burning team offensively that emphasizes their frontcourt; it will actually be the opposite. Players like Buckner, sophomore Zac Foster, Notre Dame transfer Cole Certa and freshman Harris Reynolds will be running the show in the backcourt.

It allows the group to be much more dynamic offensively.

“We might be different in how we play in terms of I think we're a little more guard-centric than maybe the last few years, and so we're trying to open the floor a little bit more, playing some spread ball screen stuff a little earlier in the clock and see how that goes,” Brownell said.

The schedule features plenty of chances for the Tigers to make their mark, too. Clemson is participating in the Maui Invitational at the end of November, has games against Cincinnati, TCU and Auburn to round out its non-conference schedule. It will also see nearly all of the top ACC opponents except for North Carolina.

Buckner thinks that can help put the team on the map if it takes care of business, or even makes enough noise in losses, against top opponents.

“What we can do out there to really put names and the team on the map to establish ourselves as one of the best teams in the country, which I believe we are,” he said.

Simply, Welling said the group wants to exceed expectations, calling the group “a bunch of underdogs” to begin the year. Brownell sees it, too, but there’s much more to do with no minutes being played yet to start the 2026-27 season.

But the vision is there; his group just needs to execute.

“If we can come together and be connected and defend like most of the Clemson teams that I've coached, we have a chance to achieve the kind of things you talked about,” Brownell said.

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