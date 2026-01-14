A Look at Where Clemson’s Portal Departures Have Landed

Not only does the transfer portal bring in exciting candidates for programs, but it also sees players depart the team, which the Clemson Tigers have experienced during this period.

14 players have departed the program, both on scholarship and as former walk-ons, meaning they are currently heading elsewhere or still waiting for an offer in the transfer portal to make the move. Some former Tigers will be seen against Clemson next season as well.

One of them includes co-starter Stephiylan Green, who transferred to LSU last week after three seasons at Clemson. Green will face off against his former team on Sept. 5, playing under Lane Kiffin’s first season as the Bayou Bengals’ head coach.

Two Tigers are on their way to the ACC, with Clemson playing one of the teams next season. Offensive lineman Rowan Byrne will be with North Carolina, which will travel to Memorial Stadium next season. Despite not playing the Tigers during the regular season, if Clemson and SMU meet again in the ACC Championship, the team will see former linebacker Jamal Anderson as well.

Three players from last year’s team are in the SEC and most likely will not see their former team. Safety Khalil Barnes is now at Georgia, Ricardo Jones joined Vanderbilt and Shelton Lewis transferred to Arkansas. All three will join the secondaries as key options for their respective teams.

Two others from the group have found new homes, with the rest of the crew still mulling offers from different schools. Tight end Josh Sapp is transferring to West Virginia, who fell behind in the depth chart to Christian Bentancur and Olsen Patt-Henry. Safety Rob Billings, who had a similar situation, moved to Jacksonville State.

That leaves six scholarship players and walk-ons still looking for new teams: linebacker Dee Crayton, running back Keith Adams Jr., defensive end Markus Dixon, quarterback Cade Trotter, wide receiver Parker Fulghum and safety Michael Mankaka. All will look for an offer before the period closes in two days.

Clemson welcomed 10 transfers and counting of its own, looking to begin 2026 with a new-look team that features a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris. The Tigers will look to get more depth before the period ends as well.

Follow along with other Clemson transfers that may occur late with Clemson Tigers on SI’s transfer portal tracker, which will include all of the Tigers’ late acquisitions as well.

DT Stephiylan Green - LSU

S Ricardo Jones - Vanderbilt

S Khalil Barnes - Georgia

CB Shelton Lewis - Arkansas

LB Jamal Anderson - SMU

OT Rowan Byrne - North Carolina

TE Josh Sapp - West Virginia

S Rob Billings - Jacksonville State

RB Keith Adams Jr. - Undecided

LB Dee Crayton - Undecided

WR Parker Fulghum - Undecided

CB Michael Mankaka - Undecided

DE Markus Dixon - Undecided

QB Cade Trotter - Undecided