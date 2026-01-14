Former Clemson LB Transfers To SMU

After spending the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Clemson, one former Tiger will remain in the ACC after finding a new home in the transfer portal.

According to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, linebacker Jamal Anderson Jr. has committed to SMU after announcing his intentions to transfer last month.

BREAKING: Clemson transfer LB Jamal Anderson has Committed to SMU, he tells @On3



The former four-star recruit totaled 16 tackles and 1 sack in his time with the Tigers



The former four-star recruit totaled 16 tackles and 1 sack in his time with the Tigers

Throughout his three seasons at Clemson, the junior linebacker has appeared in 31 games and started two, totaling 16 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a blocked punt and a sack.

Anderson Jr. was able to immediately contribute as a true freshman, playing a key role on the Tigers' special teams units while finishing the season with six tackles. He was one of just six true freshmen on the team to appear in every game. That year, he also earned a spot on the ACC's All-Academic Team.

Before opting for a mid-year redshirt, Anderson Jr. had already set single-season career-highs in solo tackles and tackles-for-loss while appearing in the first four games of the season. His top outing of the year came during Clemson’s win against Troy, when he finished with three tackles. Through four games, he totaled eight tackles and two tackles-for-loss while playing 48 total defensive snaps..

Anderson Jr. was a consensus four-star prospect who ESPN ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the state of Georgia and the 12th-best linebacker in the country.

Besides Clemson, he also received offers from well-known programs like the University of Florida, Penn State and Miami.

When the 6-foot-3, 225 pound linebacker arrived at Clemson, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was instantly impressed with his combination of athleticism and coordination.

"This kid is just a big-time athlete. This dude is smooth. He can run, change direction,” Swinney said. “I think he can do a lot of things. He's got really good growth potential."

His father, Jamal Anderson Sr., was a star running back for the Atlanta Falcons in the 1990s, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 1998 after rushing for 1,846 yards and leading Atlanta to Super Bowl XXXIII. That season, he finished third in NFL MVP voting.

As of Tuesday, he is one of 12 former Tigers to leave the program through the transfer portal and the seventh defensive player to do so.

Besides Anderson Jr., Clemson will also be losing linebackers Dee Crayton (transfer portal) and Wade Woodaz (NFL Draft), along with edge rushers T.J. Parker (NFL Draft) and Markus Dixon (transfer portal).