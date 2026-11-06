Advanced Analytics Predict Razor-Thin Game Between Clemson and Syracuse

Based on betting lines and past history, the Clemson Tigers are expected to be in a dogfight with the Syracuse Orange in upstate New York this week.

Whether if it was the Orange’s upset win in Memorial Stadium last week, or back in 2022, when backup quarterback Cade Klubnik came to the rescue to keep Clemson undefeated, these two programs tend to have a scrappy battle when they come together most of the time. So, you sometimes have to go to the advanced analytics to see where the edge is going.

Versus Sports Simulator is the model that we are using in this case, and it’s a game similar to many others that these two have played. The analytics give the edge to the Tigers, barely, coming out with a 26-25 win at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon.

After Clemson’s slow start to the season, mostly after the sluggish win over Georgia Southern, the Orange were given the edge by a 62% margin. Since Clemson’s bye week, it has remained nearly 50-50 and has gone back and forth to giving the edge to each team nearly weekly.

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The model also gives plenty of credit to Syracuse’s home crowd for a tough matchup. If this game were to be played at Memorial Stadium, the Tigers would have had a 64% chance to win and a margin of victory of about six points.

Versus does want to see more out of Clemson’s offense; however, it wants to have a strong win. The Tigers are only graded with a C+ offense, one that has seen ups and downs with a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris and a true freshman quarterback in Tait Reynolds. However, the program is coming off of its best offensive game in ACC play yet, putting 36 points on the Florida State Seminoles to leave Tallahassee with a win.

Defensively is where Clemson has picked up wins, being given a B+ grade by the model. On on the other hand, Syracuse has had its best unit as of late be its offense, with starting quarterback Steve Angeli back. The Orange have a B- grade on offense.

Many expected the game to be close, with the betting odds being inside of a field goal in Clemson’s favor throughout the week. It looks like the advanced analytics have the same type of expectation this weekend.

Kickoff is set for noon from Syracse, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2 on Saturday.