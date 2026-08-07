Stefon Diggs’s New Commanders Teammate Wouldn’t Let Him Date His Sister, Either

Stefon Diggs joined his fifth NFL team after signing with the Commanders this offseason, and while the scenery is certainly different, other things have stayed the same.

Diggs’s new teammate, Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, had a great opportunity to welcome the star wideout to the team during training camp this week, and he took it. While getting interviewed by a member of Commanders’ media, Cosmi made his first comments on the Diggs signing while also establishing some personal boundaries.

“I wouldn’t let him date my sister,” Cosmi said with a joking smile. “I don’t know where that came from, [the Vikings’] locker room. So we’ll see if that’s the truth.”

Cosmi went on to praise Diggs’s resilient recovery from a torn ACL and called the veteran wide receiver a “heck of a ballplayer.”

Cosmi’s teasing line about not letting Diggs date his sister hails back to a near-decade-old video of Diggs’s then-Vikings teammates naming him as the player they would least want to date their sister in an informal survey. Diggs was rather hilariously the runaway favorite within Minnesota’s locker room, and at the time he couldn’t help but defend himself: “I’m a great guy,” he said. “They just don’t know me well enough, that’s what it is.”

Sam Cosmi with a callback to this almost decade-old viral video when I asked him about Stefon Diggs

"I wouldn't let him date my sister" https://t.co/NnK6my5bi4 pic.twitter.com/sdfkSuEFJU — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) August 7, 2026

Stefon Diggs brings plenty of baggage to the Commanders: Here’s a look back at his short Patriots stint

Diggs, who led the Patriots with 85 catches for 1,013 yards in 2025, arrives in Washington this summer ready to fill a void in the team’s receiving room and share the field with Jayden Daniels’s current top target, Terry McLaurin. Following multi-year, trophy-less stints with the Vikings and Bills, Diggs established good chemistry with New England QB Drake Maye last season and came one win away from his first-ever Super Bowl, but he was ultimately released by the Pats in March for financial flexibility.

Off the field, Diggs was recently found not guilty of a felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from an alleged dispute with his former private chef back in December. During his brief stint with the Pats, Diggs was also in a high-profile on-and-off relationship with rapper Cardi B, with whom he shares a son.

Amid rumors surrounding his character, the 32-year-old wideout was asked by Dianna Russini, a former reporter for The Athletic, about what he would say to critics who claim he comes with too much drama.

“I obviously take it with a grain of salt. The many teams that I have been on, the players on your team and the coaches will tell you that I’m a professional, I work hard. They’ve never doubted that,” Diggs said in August 2025. “... If they call me diva because I wanted the ball, I’m literally willing to take that. As a receiver, you should want the ball. Other than that, as far as character-wise, I’ve been a great teammate. I’ve treated everybody like family. I’ve treated everybody like brothers. So I take it with a grain of salt. And I’ve got big shoulders. I’m willing to take it."

Entering his ninth healthy campaign in the league, and a few years removed from his devastating ACL tear, Diggs is looking for a fresh start with the Commanders in 2026. It looks like he’ll get one come September, even if his new teammates still bring up the past from time to time.

“I can’t write a better story,” Diggs said at Commanders training camp. “At this point in my career and what I want to do and being able to be healthy and coming off an ACL, having success and going to your hometown team and wanting to shine for them. ... I want to put on for my city. I’m always going to want to do that.”

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