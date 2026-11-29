After marching into Columbia, South Carolina, last November and taking back the Palmetto Bowl Trophy, Clemson retained the rivalry hardware on Saturday in electric fashion.

Fifth-year quarterback Trent Pearman led a 12-play, 77-yard drive, capped off by a game-winning goal-line touchdown to wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. with just two seconds remaining on the clock, giving the Tigers a 21-17 victory.

It’s the first time the ACC program has won back-to-back Palmetto Bowls since 2021 and its first rivalry win in Death Valley since 2018.

That said, let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the last-second win.

Winner: Trent Pearman

Danny Pearman congratulates his son Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman (14) after the game with South Carolina at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Saturday, November 28, 2026. Clemson took the lead with 2 seconds left in the game with a touchdown from Pearman to wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12), and the Tigers won 21-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is anyone shocked by this choice?

Pearman, who was born and raised in Central, South Carolina, and led the local D.W. Daniel High School to back-to-back state championships, truly became a Clemson legend this past weekend.

He began his career with the Tigers as a sixth-string walk-on quarterback, and while he was eventually placed on scholarship, he had attempted just 29 passes in his career up until Clemson's contest last week against Duke.

Then, in the biggest game of Pearman's life — something straight out of his childhood dreams — he stepped up and etched his legacy into rivalry lore. Against the Gamecocks, he completed 17-of-27 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, adding 45 yards on the ground.

The fifth-year signal caller won't be returning for the Tigers next season as his eligibility will run out, but the name Trent Pearman will not be forgotten in the small town of Clemson, and there's no bigger win than that.

Loser: RB Gideon Davidson

Oct 17, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Gideon Davidson (8) runs the ball during the third quarter against Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gideon Davidson has had an extremely up-and-down year in his first season as Clemson's starter.

To begin, the sophomore struggled in the first two contests against LSU and Georgia Southern; however, he then broke out against North Carolina and Cal, totaling 264 yards and three touchdowns over his short stint.

Since then, though, he's had problems with a multitude of things, including consistency, ball-carrier vision and injuries. The injuries have played the biggest role recently, as he suffered a minor ankle sprain during the Florida State contest and was sidelined until last week's game against Duke.

During his absence, senior Jarvis Green took over as the starter and hasn't looked back.

Davidson logged just four carries for 16 yards in his return against the Blue Devils, and it only got worse against the Gamecocks, totaling five carries for three yards and one catch, which brought heavy criticism his way.

On third-and-five with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Davidson recorded his lone reception of the game and took it four yards before stepping out of bounds in an effort not to take a hard hit, leaving the Tigers in a fourth-and-one situation that ultimately ended the drive.

Fans and media alike took to social media, insinuating that Davidson could have earned the first but lacked the heart and effort of other backs like Green.

Absolutely inexcusable for a RB at any level of football to do what #Clemson RB Gideon Davidson just did —



That’s how games are won & lost. Speechless. — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxonPxP) November 28, 2026

Entering next season, Green looks to have the pole position as the starter. Especially with Swinney having already openly talked about Davidson's struggles earlier in the year.

Winner: RB Jarvis Green

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Nov 28, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Jarvis Green (21) runs for a first down during the first quarter against South Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, Davidson struggled throughout the first nine weeks of the season; however, Green remained the primary backup behind the sophomore. That was until the Tigers' Week 10 matchup vs. Syracuse.

With Davidson having suffered an ankle sprain the previous week in a win over the Seminoles, Green took over the starting role in the backfield for Clemson and immediately saw success, carrying the ball nine times for 85 yards in the 18-13 road victory over the Orange.

Much like the rest of the offense, Green didn't have nearly as impressive a performance the next week against Georgia Tech, as he averaged just three yards per carry on 13 touches and fumbled once. But since Davidson's return, he's looked like the best running back on the field and has remained the starter.

In the Palmetto Bowl, he had arguably his best overall performance of the season, recording 118 all-purpose yards and his first career rushing touchdown.

JARVIS GREEN!!!



We'll take that 🤫



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/FDbRotZgTK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2026

Many watchers have said Green is the best in the position room all season, and after Saturday, that speculation is taking shape as something definitive.

Loser: K Nolan Hauser

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser (81) watches a field goal attempt go wide during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, November 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before we begin, this is in no way taking away from the season Nolan Hauser has had.

Without the junior, Clemson's record would be a lot different right now, as he's served as one of the most important pieces of the Tigers' scoring ability. Not to mention, he's broken a multitude of program records and tied the all-time single-season record for most field goals made by an FBS kicker, with 31.

However, that record is also part of why he's labeled a "loser" after the Palmetto Bowl. On Clemson's second drive, Hauser lined up for a 43-yard field goal that would have set the record with a make, but he missed it.

In the long run, the lone attempt and miss didn't mean all too much, considering the Tigers were still able to prevail. But with the contest down to the wire and a record on the line, Hauser couldn't get the job done, and if that isn't a loss, I don't know what is.

Luckily, he still has Clemson's bowl game to set the record, but with the Tigers winning, I'm sure Hauser's not even thinking about the records to his name, as he's said before.

As it stands, Hauser is the current favorite to win the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top kicker in College Football, totaling 60.44% of the votes as of Sunday afternoon.

Again, none of this takes away from how impressive the junior has been in 2026, but someone had to be chosen.

Winner: S Ronan Hanafin

Nov 28, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball during the fourth quarter as Clemson Tigers safety Ronan Hanafin (5) closes in at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Converted wide receiver Ronan Hanafin has had a wild ride for Clemson over the past few years, and while he hasn't been as productive in comparison to his junior year, he stepped up when the Tigers needed him most.

Across 37 defensive snaps on Saturday, the 6-foot-3 safety totaled seven tackles, half for a loss and half a sack, while allowing just two-of-six targets for 12 yards.

One of those incompletions came on a pivotal fourth-and-goal in the third quarter, when he broke up the pass and gave Clemson the ball on downs. The momentum flipped from there, and the Tigers went on to score 14 unanswered points to win.

What was arguably the most impressive about Hanafin's performance, though, was his play on special teams.

On Clemson's opening drive, he tracked down a Jack Smith punt and kept it out of the end zone, pinning South Carolina at its own three-yard line. The Gamecocks' offense stalled, going three-and-out and giving the Tigers the ball at the South Carolina 45.

Then, with just over six minutes left and Clemson trailing 17-14, head coach Dabo Swinney chose to punt on fourth-and-four. Hanafin downed the ball at the one-yard line, trapping the Gamecocks deep and setting up the game-winning drive.

Safe to say, if not for Hanafin, the outcome could have been a whole lot different for the Tigers.