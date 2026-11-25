Clemson Football has had a pretty up-and-down season in 2026, sitting with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 ACC record heading into the final week of the regular season.

However, there's been a pair of Tigers who have stood out since day one: cornerback Ashton Hampton and kicker Nolan Hauser.

On Tuesday, the two were chosen as two of three finalists for their respective positional awards: the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top cornerback in College Football, and the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation's top kicker in College Football.

Beginning with Hauser, the junior is by far having the best season of his career.

Heading into this year, Clemson's special teams were a major question mark. The Tigers had hired Rich Bisaccia, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, as their new special teams coordinator, and Hauser was coming off a shaky sophomore campaign in which he made only 81% of his 24 field goal attempts.

Those doubts didn't last long, though. Special teams has become one of the team's strongest units, and with the offense struggling, Hauser has been seen as Clemson's MVP. Through 12 weeks, he has made 31 of 34 field goal attempts, tying the all-time single-season record for made field goals.

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Nationally, he ranks first in both field goal attempts and makes. He leads the country from 30-39 yards (12 of 12) and from 40-49 yards (11 of 12), and he's tied for third in made kicks from 50 or more yards (4). His longest make, a 59-yarder, is the second-longest in program history and ties him for fifth nationally. His 91.2% success rate ranks fifteenth. He also is tied for the sixth-most points scored this season (110).

Hauser is widely regarded as the heavy favorite to win the award over Minnesota's Luke Drzewiecki and Oklahoma State's Sam Keltner.

Turning to Hampton, similar questions surrounded how he would perform as Clemson's top cornerback after Avieon Terrell left, drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the years, Hampton had shown flashes of what he could do but hadn't been consistent. He had the tools to become one of the country's best cornerbacks, though, and this season that potential finally came to fruition.

Through 12 weeks, the 6-foot-2 lockdown corner has totaled 47 tackles, three for a loss, two interceptions and a whopping 14 pass deflections, tying him for the third-most in the country. He's been elite in coverage, too, allowing just 19 receptions for 246 yards, equating to a 44.6 passer rating when thrown to.

Hampton is currently projected as a first-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft, and could very well be a Top 10 selection. Differing from Hauser, though, Notre Dame's Leonard Moore is widely regarded as the favorite to win the award, with the other finalist being Texas' Jelani McDonald.

Voting closes for each award on Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m. EST, with the winners to be announced on Friday, Dec. 11, during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. EST.