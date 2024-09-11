Clemson Among Group of ‘First Four Out’ in College Football Playoff Prediction
Clemson bounced back in a major way in Week 2, a positive sign as they head into conference play. Beating App State 66-20 shouldn't be ignored, as the Mountaineers are a very good program.
For Clemson, however, people are only talking about their loss against Georgia. Throughout the first two weeks, Georgia has once again proven to be among the elite teams of the college football world. There might not be a team in the country as good as them, and they should prove that during SEC play.
Still, it was a bad loss for the Tigers. If they had kept the game competitive, it would've been one thing, but losing 34-3 was inexcusable. It could also hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff when the time comes.
If Clemson wins the ACC Championship Game, they won't have to worry about their loss to Georgia. However, if they win every regular-season game remaining and lose in the ACC Title Game, the committee may keep them out because of their showing in Atlanta.
As of right now, ESPN's Heather Dinich currently has them as one of her "first four" teams out.
"The Tigers took a lot of heat after the loss to Georgia, and they took it out on App State 66-20. While Clemson isn't on par with the SEC's top team, it's certainly good enough to win a watered-down ACC. In fact, ESPN Analytics likes Clemson to win the league over both Louisville and Miami at 27.5%."
Being a first-four team out doesn't seem like a bad scenario for Clemson at 1-1. If the committee shares the same feelings towards them, they should get in if they take care of business.
As Dinich alluded to, the ACC isn't as good as it typically is. Outside of Miami, there doesn't seem to be a real threat to beat Clemson. The Tigers will also avoid Miami in the regular season, so the only possibility of playing them would be in the ACC Championship Game or College Football Playoff.
While the conference has struggled, it wouldn't be surprising to see it improve in the coming weeks. There are talented teams in the ACC, but they haven't put it together yet.
Clemson included.
However, this is the perfect time for them to take advantage of that. If they want to make the CFP, that's exactly what they'll have to do.