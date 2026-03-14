Takeaways from Clemson’s ACC Semifinal Loss to Duke

RJ Godfrey scored 18 points and snagged six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Clemson Tigers to upset the No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Friday night at the Spectrum Center. After Clemson’s conference season came to an end in the ACC Tournament semifinals, the Tigers now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

Below are some takeaways from Clemson’s double-digit loss in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Lack of Size Can Hold Them Back

Facing one of the top defenses in the nation can make any offense look pedestrian, but Clemson’s offense struggled mightily against Duke’s positional size. On average, the Tigers and Blue Devils boasted equal height, but Duke’s wings are among the most versatile out there.

That means that attacking switches and mismatches wasn’t in the cards for Brad Brownell and company. Against Wake Forest and North Carolina, Clemson’s weakness in paint scoring (outside of RJ Godfrey) was much less pronounced. Outside shooting carried the team in both wins, but disappointed in tonight’s loss, as the team finished 7-for-25 (28%) from deep.

Looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers must continue to game plan creatively, knowing that perimeter height is not a strength. That might mean that Brownell turns to taller shooters like Dallas Thomas or Chase Thompson, searching for a sharpshooting threat.

Clemson’s Offense Should Run Through RJ Godfrey in the Postseason

Godfrey proved once and for all that heading into the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers should design touches for Godfrey more often. He finished Friday’s game 6-for-11 from the field, scoring 18 points to go with six rebounds. A 65% free throw shooter for the season, he converted all six of his attempts from the charity stripe as well.

“I just wanted to be aggressive,” Godfrey said after the game. “I scored some points off of offensive rebounds. They’re a really good defense, probably the number one defense in the ACC, but I want to give credit to our position coaches. They pour into us. Carlos Dotson and Coach [Dick] Bender. Coach Bender has been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my life. Trusting the work, trusting the moves, film sessions too. I was able to get to my spots and make some big plays.”

When Clemson’s offense broke down, oftentimes Godfrey in the post was the best option. Foul trouble limited his minutes, but didn’t limit the impact he had on his team and Duke’s defensive game plan. Even with that game plan changing to collapse inside the paint, Godfrey was still efficient as ever.

Despite This Loss, This ACC Tournament Run Was a Success

As “Let’s Go Duke” chants rang through the arena on Friday, Clemson fans would be understood to be feeling disappointed. For a second time, their team had come up short against a more talented team, one that has serious national championship aspirations.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Tigers’ trip to Charlotte wasn’t fruitful.

Clemson, who is currently projected as a No. 7 or 8 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament, leaves with a Quad 2 win over Wake Forest and a Quad 1A win over North Carolina. The quarterfinal victory over the Tar Heels might have been the team’s best performance all season long.

In my opinion, Clemson should land on a 7 line come Selection Sunday. They have seven Quad 1 wins and no losses below Quad 2. Outside of a pair of losses to Duke, they’ve proven that they can compete with – and beat – anyone on their schedule, even in a more rigorous ACC.