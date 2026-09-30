Clemson CB Ashton Hampton is Entering Miami's Offense Challenge With Confidence

It doesn’t take long for a viewer to watch the Clemson Tigers and notice cornerback Ashton Hampton on the defensive side of the ball.

Whether it’s him taking or celebrating an incompletion, confidence oozes from the junior with each snap. He’s taking that into the Tigers’ most important ACC contest of the 2026 season: a clash with No. 4 Miami, which has the highest total offense in college football in the first four games. Meanwhile, Hampton’s group has only allowed six points defensively in the last six quarters of football.

The Tallahassee native is “excited” for the challenge at receiver, where he will see a likely All-American in Miami wideout Malachi Toney.

“It’s a great challenge because he’s an amazing receiver, one of the best receivers in the country,” Hampton said on Wedensday. “So I feel like going out there Saturday and being able to compete against a guy like that is a great chance to go out there and showcase my talent and our entire secondary talent.”

However, there’s another duo on the Hurricanes this season that torched the Tigers a season ago in a different uniform. Last November, quarterback Darian Mensah threw for over 350 yards and four touchdowns, while wideout Cooper Barkate added 127 yards and a touchdown for the Duke Blue Devils.

Now, the two took their talents to South Beach, being another matchup that Hampton isn’t overlooking. However, he has similar players that he plays with each day in practice that has helped him for Saturday.

“They got Cooper Barkate over from Duke last year, he had a good game against us,” he said. “I feel like being able to just compete against guys like them and have guys like T.J. [Moore] and [Bryant] Wesco to be able to compete against in practice.”

Earlier this week, head coach Dabo Swinney called the cornerback a “superstar”, due to Hampton buying into his talent and changing his mindset to match some of the best in the position from the entire country. The junior does it with confidence, and while he uses his mouth to talk trash on the field to opposing receivers, there’s a stronger way he uses it.

And it’s in a manner to lead, but he backs it up.

“I’ve done it by both being a vocal leader and going out there and doing it by my play, and I feel like actions can speak louder than words,” he said. “Like, you could take a big game, but if you don’t go out there and back it up, ain’t nobody going to listen to you.”

Hampton has seen the talk about him and Clemson’s secondary over the last two games, especially from its performance against the Cal Golden Bears last weekend.

While there’s still more meat on the bone to achieve, he wants to back it up by slowing down this high-powered Hurricane offense on Saturday night. If the group is able to do that, then that will become the general consensus.

They’re still 60 minutes away from that narrative, though.

“I feel like there’s some plays out there that we could still all make, but I feel like as a secondary, we’re playing as one of the best secondaries in the country, if not the best secondary in the country, and I feel like Saturday’s a chance for us to go out there and prove that and put on displays to the world.”

Clemson kicks off with Miami at 7:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

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