Clemson Cracks Top Six for Swiss Army Knife All-American

Clemson Tigers wide receiver coach Tyler Grisham is back at it, with another recruit cementing the program among one of their top landing destinations at the next level.

On Tuesday afternoon, highly-touted athlete Lawrence Britt announced his top six finalists, with Clemson remaining firmly in the mix alongside Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida and Arkansas, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

All Praise to the man above!!🙏 https://t.co/2cHs6ezytD — Lawrence Britt (@Certified_LB1) April 21, 2026

The Memphis, Tennessee native is rated as a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 231 overall player, the No. 13 athlete and the No. 10 player in his respective state, according to 247Sports rankings. Additionally, On3 has him ranked No. 36 among wide receivers in the country.

Clemson has quickly emerged as a major player in Britt's recruitment, having offered him during the program's annual Elite Retreat in early March, making the Tigers one of the more recent additions to his list. For context, four of the other five schools in his top six extended offers in the first half of 2025, with Texas Tech being the lone exception, having offered back in January.

Missouri appears to be the front-runner, as it was his second FBS offer and has hosted him for five unofficial visits and two coach visits.

However, Clemson will have a chance to change that, as Britt has already lined up three official visits, beginning with the Tigers on the weekend of May 29, followed by Missouri, Florida, Ole Miss, and then wrapping up at Texas Tech on the weekend of June 19.

Regarding Britt's play on the field, he's essentially a Swiss Army Knife for the Lausanne Collegiate Lynx.

This past season, the 6-foot-2 hybrid player earned snaps at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and on defense. Britt finished the year with 26 passing yards and one touchdown; 52 carries for 299 yards and five touchdowns; 44 receptions for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns; as well as six tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

The do-it-all junior campaign led to him being named an Under Armour All-American, in addition to his having the opportunity to showcase his talents at an Under Armour NEXT event in Atlanta alongside another potential Tiger in safety Ta'Shawn Poole.

The final group of the day at UA Next in Atlanta had four UA All-America game alums competing 🔥



• 5-star Kamarui Dorsey @d1_kamarui

• Kesean Bowman @K3B02

• Ta’Shawn Poole @poole_tashawn

• Lawrence Britt @Certified_LB1



Elite talents 💯 #UANext pic.twitter.com/EXnCPTa1WI — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 15, 2026

During his sophomore campaign, Britt still showed off his utility skill set, but got more touches out of the backfield than through the air, while also taking more snaps on defense than in his most recent season. He finished the year with 42 carries for 426 yards and nine touchdowns; 20 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns; and totaled 22 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Heading into college, Britt projects as more of a wide receiver than anything, and while Coach Grisham did bring in three four-star receivers in the 2026 class, including Naeem Burroughs, Gordon Sellars and Connor Salmin, Britt would bring a different dynamic to an offense that will most likely be losing both Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore if all goes right for them this season.

Currently, the Tigers have just one wideout committed to the 2027 class, four-star local product Trey Wimbley. However, Clemson is still in the fold for other top targets at the position, as both Jamarin Simmons — who received a crystal ball to the program — and top-70 recruit Tae Walden Jr will be alongside Britt in Tiger town for their official visits.