Clemson's Dabo Swinney Criticizes Coaches for Tampering Amid Portal Chaos
By now, anybody who keeps up with the Clemson Tigers football program knows that head coach Dabo Swinney has no shortage of outspoken opinions.
His latest diatribe came during a press conference on Tuesday, when he targeted some of the questionable tactics utilized by other coaches and programs while recruiting and operating in the transfer portal.
““There’s still a lot of tampering going on. That’s just the way of the world. I mean, it’s out there. We’ve had people reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, such and such, this guy’s gonna enter the portal.’ I know that people are having those conversations and eating and cutting deals. Not us,” Swinney said. “I have no idea. I ain’t worried about it. I don’t care,” he said. “We’re going to do what’s right. So I don’t care what other people do. Clemson’s gonna be just fine. We’re going to do what’s right. Always have.
The Effects Of The Transfer Portal
Swinney hasn’t exactly embraced the transfer portal during his time as Clemson’s head coach. Last spring, receiver Tristan Smith and edge rusher Will Heldt became the program’s first non-quarterback additions through the portal.
The NCAA recently announced a new transfer portal window that will start on Jan.2 and run through Jan.16. According to Swinney, this window could have a detrimental effect on teams that are competing in the College Football Playoff.
“But there's going to be kids that are going to miss playoffs. There's going to be kids that are going to miss national championships because they're forced to make a decision,” Swinney said. “And then with your rosters at 105, they're dwindling down the 105. Now you got guys that are hurt already, and now you got some other kids that are going to go in the portal, and you're trying to go play in a playoff game. It just puts a lot of stress.”
Swinney’s Solution
Swinney feels that the NCAA would be better off implementing a window that starts in February, giving teams and players time to recuperate after a long season.
“I just personally think you could put it at the first of February. I think there would be a better - I think there needs to be a cooling-off period, first of all. There's a lot of kids that I think would probably end up staying if there was a cooling-off period. Cause you know, sometimes, I mean, young people are emotional and not always rational,” Swinney said. “And then you've got, you know, agents and all this stuff and all these things. And I just think if, if, and school, you know, nobody wants to talk about school anymore, but. a lot of these kids aren't gonna graduate because they're transferring and they're losing hours.”