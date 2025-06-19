Clemson Dismisses Freshman Athlete
CLEMSON, SC-- Before fall camp has even gotten underway, the Clemson Tigers' 2025 recruiting class has already taken a hit.
According to a statement released by the team on Thursday, freshman athlete Marquise Henderson, a four-star early enrollee from the class of 2025, has been dismissed from the program.
As a program known for strong player retention, Clemson hasn’t dismissed a player in nearly two years. Clemson did not give a specific reason for Henderson's dismissal in its statement.
“Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program,” a team spokesperson said. “We wish him the best as he moves forward.”
Henderson joined the Tigers as an early enrollee last spring semester, but was not able to participate in Clemson’s spring game after suffering a hamstring injury during the beginning of spring practices.
Based on 247Sports composite rankings, he earned a 92.83 out of 100 player rating while being ranked as the fourth-best player in the state of South Carolina and the 14th-best running back recruit in the country.
As a senior at Belton-Honea Path High School, Henderson ran for 2,122 yards and 26 touchdowns while also caughting 27 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. By the time his high school career was over, he set the school’s all-time rushing record by running for 6,580 yards and 86 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.
Although Henderson's dismissal comes outside of the entry window for the NCAA Transfer Portal, Henderson is eligible to enter the portal as a dismissed player. He is expected to do so, although it's unclear if he will be eligible to play in the 2025 season, according to The State's Chapel Fowler.