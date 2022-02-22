Clemson DT Bryan Bresee Making Progress in Return to Football

Nearly five months after tearing ACL, Clemson defensive tackle posts video of him sprinting at the Tigers' indoor practice facility.

Bryan Bresee hasn't played a snap of football since Sept. 25, 2021.

The Clemson defensive tackle tore his ACL on that day in Raleigh, N.C., where the Tigers lost in overtime to NC State. But Bresee, who was one of the many Clemson players to get injured in 2021, is making progress in his return to the game.

He posted a video on his Twitter account of him jogging and then sprinting a short distance at the team's indoor practice facility on Tuesday. He's seen wearing a knee brace on that left leg, and it's something he's likely to play with this fall.

Bresee reaching the sprinting phase of his rehab is an important development as he's about five months into rehabilitation. The typical recovery time is six months, with athletes usually being able to return in full 9-12 months after the injury.

It's unlikely he'll do much in terms of on-field work when Clemson opens spring practice on March 2, but Bresee should be ready to roll when fall camp starts in August.

Bresee is one of the defense's most impactful players. One of the nation's top-3 recruits in the 2020 class, Bresee was a preseason All-ACC selection in 2021. He had three tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in just four games last season, which still landed him on the All-ACC third team.

As a freshman in 2020, the Damascus, Maryland, native had 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. He'll play a huge role in Clemson's stellar returning defensive front, which is also made up of veterans Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Myles Murphy and Ruke Orhorhoro, among others.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!