Clemson Fans React to Brady Hart's Commitment to Michigan
The Clemson Tigers lost a massive recruit on Tuesday as 2026 quarterback Brady Hart announced his commitment to Michigan.
Hart, a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, is the No. 92 overall player in the class and the No. 7 ranked quarterback. He was once believed to be a lock to attend Clemson, but the Cocoa, Florida native decided to head to the defending national champions.
Landing a top quarterback recruit is always the plan, and with Dabo Swinney's inability to recruit out of the portal, he needs to hit on high school recruits.
Clemson has an offer out for Tait Reynolds, another 2026 quarterback. However, Tait is a three-star and the No. 349 player in the class.
Tiger fans and college football fans took to X after Hart announced his decision. Some college football fans decided to troll Clemson, while Clemson fans showed their frustration.
Blake Wagner wrote that Clemson fumbled Hart, which makes sense given the expectation of him being a Tiger.
Others pointed out the fact that Clemson hasn't been able to land a good quarterback since Trevor Lawrence.
And while Cade Klubnik hasn't exactly lived up to the hype, he was one of the best high school players in the nation in the 2022 class. Klubnik was widely viewed as a top-two quarterback in the nation and a top-15 overall prospect.
The hope is for Klubnik to be who everyone expects him to be next year. In his first year as a full-time starter, he threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He completed 290 of his 454 passes, good for 63.3%.
Other Clemson fans expressed their frustration over the situation, while one Georgia fan decided to take a direct hit at Swinney.
Swinney has historically recruited high school talent at a high level. That's served him well for much of his time at Clemson, but things also need to change from his side.
Most other schools could let a 2026 commitment go and not worry much. However, Swinney's approach to the portal doesn't allow that.
It'll be interesting to see if that ever changes, but it doesn't look likely.
The 2025 recruiting class has one quarterback commit in Blake Hebert, out of the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut. Outside of Hebert, there doesn't look to be much quarterback talent coming in anytime soon.