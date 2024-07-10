Clemson Fans Will Get to Play with Tigers Legends on College Football 25
The Clemson Tigers are set to attempt to get back to national championship contention during the upcoming 2024 college football season. After a few rough years, the school is ready to compete once again.
Gone have been the days of being a yearly contender. Led by Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, fans became used to being a top-notch program every season.
While no one knows what to expect from Clemson on the field in 2024, fans will have another option to immerse themselves fully in Tigers' football.
EA Sports is set to release College Football 25 on July 19. It is the first college football video game to be released since NCAA Football 14 back in 2013.
Fans will have the opportunity to play with past Clemson football legends. Names like Lawrence, Etienne, Deshaun Watson, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, and Tee Higgins will all be included in the video game.
In order to play with those players, an additional fee on top of the $69.99 just to buy the game will need to be paid. However, it's an option for diehard fans who want to relive the glory days from that time period.
Being able to give fans a chance to play with teams they haven't been able to because the game hasn't come out since 2013 is an awesome feature. Basically, fans can relive what they would have played during those time periods if EA Sports had continued producing the product.
Of course, fans will also be able to play as the current version of Clemson. Cade Klubnik and Dabo Swinney will be available in addition to all of the best teams in recent years.
Leading up to the launch of the game this month, college football fans have been going into a frenzy. Everyone is excited to get started.
In real life, Clemson is gearing up to start their season with a tough matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31. The season is right around the corner and fans will be able to have live football back on TV with the option of also playing in the digital college football world.
Hopefully, fans will see the team have just as much success on the actual field as they can create for themselves in College Football 25.