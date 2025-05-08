Clemson Football Receives Impressive Post-Spring and Way Too Early Ranking
The Clemson Tigers have been undergoing some major changes since last season, but the program remains steady and appears ready to hit the ground running.
With the Tigers showing signs of improvement, confidence is flowing among fans, players and the coaching staff. Much of this confidence has a lot to do with quarterback Cade Klubnik and the skills that he's continued displaying on the field—he is undoubtedly one of the program's greatest assets at this time.
Tigers Rise to the Top
In ESPN's post-spring Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings released by Mark Schlabach on Thursday, it's clear that the Tigers are on the right track.
Schlabach has the program ranked at No. 2 which is quite a bit higher than their previous ranking from a few months prior when they were named No. 7.
"Muck like Penn State, Clemson's offense is stacked with a talented quarterback, deep receiver corps and an experienced offensive line coming back. The Tigers don't have a two-player attack at tailback and that remains their biggest concern after spring practice," per Schlabach. "Last year's leading rusher, Phil Mafah, departed for the NFL, and top backup Jay Haynes tore an ACL in the ACC championship game."
Considering the amount of loss the Tigers have experienced over the course of the year, they do still hold quite a bit of power on both their offensive and defensive sides, particularly now that new defensive coordinator Tom Allen has been working diligently with the team.
Holding the helm at No. 1, unsurprisingly, are the Penn State Nittany Lions who also experienced a boost after initially being ranked No. 3.
While there are plenty of skilled returning players on board, the promising talent that has entered the program through the transfer portal should not be overlooked, including wide receiver Tristan Smith and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, both of whom are expected to shine.
Positive things could be coming toward the Tigers as they approach the season and continue developing on the field.