Where Clemson's Safety Room Stands After Polo Anderson's Season-Ending Injury

Clemson’s fall camp revealed some unfortunate news over the weekend, losing one of its young pieces to a season-ending injury.

True freshman Polo Anderson, one of the Tigers’ best pieces from the 2026 class, tore his ACL during a punting drill on Friday, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. The safety was expected to play a role in the program’s secondary almost immediately.

“From where he was in January, you know, coming in, I mean, he was really going to help us this year, for sure,” Swinney said on Saturday. “He was positioned to be a big-time contributor for us, so I hate that for him.”

So, who is the next man up in the safeties room?

First, we will start at the top with the two transfers that Clemson picked up to aid the room. Southern Miss transfer Corey Myrick and Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III have been expected to be the starters since the duo stepped foot on campus in January. Both bring plenty of experience from their previous school, while adding a mature professionalism to the room.

From last season to this season, Swinney saw the position ground has been “really good.”

“They’ve got a lot of confidence, and there’s a lot of just good chemistry, I would say, with the backend guys,” he said. “I didn’t see hardly any busts today.”

Behind Myrick and Carter is a blend of both experience and upside. Since he changed his position after his freshman season, Ronan Hanafin perhaps brings both.

As the senior continues to develop, Swinney sees his energy every time he steps on the field. Hanafin started in five of Clemson’s 13 games last season, being the safety who comes back to Tom Allen’s system with the most experience. During the Tigers’ scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium this weekend, his contributions turned heads from the coaching staff.

“Ronan Hanafin, man, he had a heck of a day today. Ronan has shown up every single day,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s just one of them guys.”

Behind those three, the only other player who has started under his belt is fifth-year Kylon Griffin. He played in eight games last season while starting in four during the 2024 season that had Clemson make the College Football Playoff.

Due to Anderson’s injury, the Tigers could see more time from reserve places like graduate senior Kylen Webb, juniors Noah Dixon, Joe Wilkinson and redshirt freshman Jakarrion Kenan. Clemson’s secondary typically has a breakout player each season, like Hanafin in 2025, and one of those places could be primed to do so next year.

From a group that was filled with busted coverages and missed assignments, though, Swinney is confident that his acquisitions through the offseason, as well as the new position coach in Nolan Turner, should put those worries to bed entering 2026.

“There were a couple of competitive plays that we didn’t win, but I can live with that. That’s football,” he said. “You’re going to have some of those, especially when it’s Wesco coming down with one or some guy makes some great catch.”