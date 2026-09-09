Dabo Swinney Coaches to Be Fired Prediction Market Shoots Up on Kalshi

It’s time for Clemson to have an uncomfortable conversation about Dabo Swinney’s future with the program, and Kalshi’s college football market suggests just that. There is now a 57% chance he leaves Clemson by Feb. 1.

Dabo leaving Clemson wasn’t even a thought before Week 1 where he had just an 18% chance. However, following the blowout loss to LSU, his price surged. Kalshi grades the market on whether Dabo Swinney is still at Clemson by February 1, 2027. He must be fired, resign, or otherwise leave his position as coach before then. A $10 trade on Dabo being “out” at Clemson profits $7.01.

Will Dabo Swinney be “out” at Clemson before February?

Yes 57%

No 49%

Time to move on?

Clemson’s Week 1 51-10 loss to LSU raised some serious questions. This was Swinney’s worst loss of his career. Many around the program are beginning to question his ability to compete anymore. Swinney has openly resisted NIL and the transfer portal.

Over the last three seasons, Dabo has used the portal for roughly 20 players. One of the fewest in the country. He believes recruiting out of high school and developing is the best way to progress his program. Even there, things are murky with how Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina performed in Week 1.

Vizzina, a former four-star, sat behind Cade Klubnik for most of his career, waiting his turn to start. Now, in his first career start as the season’s QB1, he went 10/16 for just 83 yards and an interception (pick-6).

There were already questions surrounding Dabo’s status as coach following last year’s 7-6 finish, which was the second-lowest win total of his career. This start only fueled the fire.

Would Clemson fire Dabo?

With how much Dabo Swinney has done for the program, Clemson is unlikely to fire him outright. During his 19 years with the team, Clemson opened 13 of them in the top 15. He’s also been to four National Championship games and won two of them.

What we could see is a situation similar to Ed Orgeron at LSU, where the two sides reach a mutual agreement on his departure.

Clemson will get a chance to avenge its loss in Week 2 at home against Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m. EST.

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