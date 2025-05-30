Clemson Hosting Some of Nation's Most Coveted Football Recruits This Weekend
Clemson football is always looking for, and attracting, top talent, and they are hosting six blue-chip prospects this coming weekend, via Steve Wiltfong on On3.
A blue-chip recruit is the elite of the elite in terms of a players’ ability at their position.
Two of the six who are taking a visit are five-star athletes and the others are four-stars.
Tyler Atkinson is 6-foot-2 linebacker in the class of 2026 out of Loganville, Ga. He has offers from noteworthy programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.
He is highly sought out as one of the best in the country at his position. In 2024 MaxPreps listed him as the National Junior of the Year as he helped lead his team to a 6A championship with 166 tackles and 32 tackles for loss.
Their next five-star athlete coming to campus is an offensive lineman who primarily plays at left tackle, Darius Grey.
He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 285 pounds. Besides his offer to play for the Tigers, he has impressive ones from LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.
He is one of the top players in Virginia at both his position and overall.
There are two two-way-players who are visiting, and one is Ekene Ogoboko.
Despite being being recruited as an offensive lineman, he also made an impact on defense with 60 tackles, 26 for loss and four sacks during his junior year. His brother is a defensive lineman for Georgia.
Joey O’Brien, who comes from Glenside, Pa. also plays offense and defense.
O’Brien is 6-foot-3 and is considered a safety, although, on the other side of the ball, he had a single-season school-record with 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns last season which has prompted a potential two-way collegiate career.
The last defensive prospect is Bryce Perry-Wright.
The defensive line prospect totaled 57 tackles, 13 for loss, with 17 quarterback hits. He has also been an All-American throughout his entire high school career.
The last player visiting Clemson this weekend is an offensive playmaker, Jae Lamar.
He comes from southern Georgia and is one of the best in the state and country.
The Tigers are hosting some incredible talent in the 2026 cycle, and they are hoping to lock up some talent on both sides of the ball to secure one of the best classes in the nation.