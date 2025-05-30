All Clemson

Clemson Hosting Some of Nation's Most Coveted Football Recruits This Weekend

Clemson has a huge weekend in store.

Maddy Dickens

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the team run from indoors to outside during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the team run from indoors to outside during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Clemson football is always looking for, and attracting, top talent, and they are hosting six blue-chip prospects this coming weekend, via Steve Wiltfong on On3

A blue-chip recruit is the elite of the elite in terms of a players’ ability at their position.

Two of the six who are taking a visit are five-star athletes and the others are four-stars. 

Tyler Atkinson is 6-foot-2 linebacker in the class of 2026 out of Loganville, Ga. He has offers from noteworthy programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn and Clemson. 

He is highly sought out as one of the best in the country at his position. In 2024 MaxPreps listed him as the National Junior of the Year as he helped lead his team to a 6A championship with 166 tackles and 32 tackles for loss. 

Their next five-star athlete coming to campus is an offensive lineman who primarily plays at left tackle, Darius Grey.

He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 285 pounds. Besides his offer to play for the Tigers, he has impressive ones from LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.

He is one of the top players in Virginia at both his position and overall. 

There are two two-way-players who are visiting, and one is Ekene Ogoboko.

Despite being being recruited as an offensive lineman, he also made an impact on defense with 60 tackles, 26 for loss and four sacks during his junior year. His brother is a defensive lineman for Georgia. 

Joey O’Brien, who comes from Glenside, Pa. also plays offense and defense.

O’Brien is 6-foot-3 and is considered a safety, although, on the other side of the ball, he had a single-season school-record with 1,029 yards and 12 touchdowns last season which has prompted a potential two-way collegiate career. 

The last defensive prospect is Bryce Perry-Wright.

The defensive line prospect totaled 57 tackles, 13 for loss, with 17 quarterback hits. He has also been an All-American throughout his entire high school career. 

The last player visiting Clemson this weekend is an offensive playmaker, Jae Lamar.

He comes from southern Georgia and is one of the best in the state and country.

The Tigers are hosting some incredible talent in the 2026 cycle, and they are hoping to lock up some talent on both sides of the ball to secure one of the best classes in the nation.

More From Clemson On SI

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/Football