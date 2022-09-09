Clemson Leads Way as ACC Attempts to Find More Revenue Streams

CLEMSON, S.C. — In the ever-changing landscape of college football, Graham Neff’s primary goal is to put Clemson first.

In the last two months, the ACC has come under siege after rumors began to percolate across the country that some of its member institutions were growing restless and were looking into finding a way out of the league’s grand-of-rights deal.

The ACC is under contract with ESPN through 2036, and the current grant-of-rights deal, which all schools signed as a sign of solidarity, requires a school to be penalized with their annual revenue distribution.

In other words, if Clemson wanted to leave the ACC, it would have to pay the number of years remaining on the grant-of-rights contract and multiply that by the amount of money it received from the conference the year before.

“The uncertainty of it has never been more dynamic. My job is to always position Clemson the best we can,” Neff said Thursday.

With the Big Ten announcing its $7 billion dollar deal last month, and with the SEC expecting a big payday as well now that Texas and Oklahoma have joined the conference, some wonder if Clemson might get left behind if it stays in the ACC.

“It has been written about that there are some committees that are looking at uneven revenue distribution. Other revenue opportunities that the ACC is looking to add, sure TV negotiations, etc. That has been well written about,” Clemson’s athletic director said. “I have never been more convicted and convinced of where Clemson is positioned within the landscape.

“Our ability and our support from IPTAY and our fans, has continued to drive revenue to help make business decisions like this possible.”

Those business decisions were Dabo Swinney’s 10-year, $115-million contract extension, which was approved on Thursday, and the $65 million enhancements Clemson has made to Memorial Stadium.

“My job is to focus on Clemson and to make sure we are well positioned and well-read for the long term, so we will continue to focus there,” Neff said. “That being said, the work and the support within the ACC has been strong. Commissioner (Jim) Phillips has led well and is incredibly transparent. ‘Everything is on the table’ to quote the Commissioner about strategies.”

Neff said he tries to be mindful of the ACC, but also recognizes Clemson is a major football brand, and he understands the importance Clemson has within the league.

“So, how do we lead? I am fortunate to be on some committees within the league that are by design, as is (Clemson President) Jim (Phillips),” he said.

One way Clemson is leading is with its own premium content. Earlier this year, Clemson started Clemson+. Its own streaming channel, which can only be accessed by IPTAY members.

“We think the long game of growing IPTAY as a base, and membership will really help support the future and the financial position of Clemson,” Neff said. “From what we understand, that concept, this project, is something the ACC is going to look more in aggregate. How do we continue to consolidate content, games, etc., from a conference standpoint and how do we maybe sponsor and monetize that?

“That is one example at Clemson of how we are bullish on how we have led with our Clemson+ product. Now that we are kicked into football season, how do we continue to push and promote that through IPTAY? I think that is one example of how the ACC is looking to consolidate rights and content and monetizing it that way.”

Again, Neff is going to act in the best interest of Clemson. That means he is going to be well-read throughout the landscape of college football, but he is also going to focus on Clemson being a leader within the ACC to help drive revenue and positioning the conference.

“It is a great balance,” he said.

